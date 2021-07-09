Seton Hall Prep Takes First Place at Jets 11-ON Regional High School Football Tournament 

This week, the New York Jets hosted the annual Nike 11-ON High School Football Tournament fueled by Gatorade at the Central Park of Morris County. The 11-ON tournament was comprised of a traditional 7-on-7 tournament, as well as a lineman challenge.
Seton Hall Prep won the 7-on-7 tournament after defeating St. Peter's Prep in the championship game, 23-14. Union High School rose to victory in the lineman challenge. Seton Hall Prep and Union High School were invited to attend the New York Jets vs. Philadelphia Eagles Week Three preseason game, the Jets designated Play Football game, which celebrates youth football on all levels. Both High School's will be recognized during the game.
The Jets hosted the first round of the tournament on Thursday, July 8th. Forty eight schools from New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut participated free of charge. The final 16 teams moved on to compete in the final rounds on Friday, July 9th. Those 16 teams participated in both the 7-on-7 tournament as well as the lineman challenge. The lineman challenge consisted of strength, agility, and skill based competitions.
Every participant received beverages and snacks provided by Gatorade, as well as a pair of Jets Nike athletic shorts. The players from each of the final 16 schools received Jets 11-ON shirts, courtesy of Nike. The semi-finalists, Hudson Catholic, St. Peter's Prep, Depaul Catholic, and Seton Hall Prep also received Gatorade bottles and towels. The winning schools, Seton Hall Prep and Union High School, were invited to attend the New York Jets vs. Philadelphia Eagles Week Three preseason game where they will be recognized for their achievements.
