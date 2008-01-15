SchoolFood

Jan 14, 2008 at 07:00 PM
022608_schoolfood_logo_320.jpg


Beginning in 2004 the New York Jets partnered with the New York City Department of Education's SchoolFood program in an effort to encourage all New York City public school students to eat healthy and take advantage of the nutritious meals that are served throughout the schools.

One of the SchoolFood programs that the New York Jets support is the Feed Your Mind campaign. Feed Your Mind is an outreach campaign to encourage parents to submit school meal applications and help increase the amount of students who take advantage of free and reduced-price meals in New York City's public schools. The campaign also aims to educate parents and children about the nutritional reforms taking place in public school cafeterias, where a variety of healthy meals now are included on the menu. The campaign includes posters encouraging students to eat healthy foods and stay fit as well as a Jets-sponsored sweepstakes trip to the National Football League Pro Bowl in Hawaii.

