Saltzman Center to Honor Jets, Tannenbaum

The Joan and Arnold Saltzman Community Services Center of Hofstra University will honor the New York Jets and their general manager, Mike Tannenbaum, on Nov. 12 at a benefit dinner at the Chateau Briand in Carle Place, N.Y.

The Saltzman Community Services Center is committed to educating Hofstra students and providing an abundance of valued services to promote the well-being of children and adults in the community.

"It's a tremendous honor to be recognized by the Saltzman Community Services Center," Tannenbaum said. "Both the New York Jets and the Saltzman Center believe that helping people of all ages in our surrounding community is of great importance."

Tannenbaum, now in his 11th season with the organization and in his second season as the team's general manager, has been a staple in the Jets community. The Long Island resident is a longtime supporter of numerous charitable endeavors and has served as a chairman for the Alliance for Lupus Research's Walk on Long Island.

"The Jets are always looking for ways to be active in the community," Tannenbaum said. "This event is another great opportunity for both the Jets organization and the Saltzman Center to help out. We are very proud and amazed at what the Saltzman Center has done over the years."

Tannenbaum's wife, Michelle, and Julie Mangini, wife of head coach Eric Mangini, will serve as cochairs of the event. Jets players will also participate and the organization has donated memorabilia and merchandise for the silent auction.

"It should be a great time and it's for a tremendous cause," said Tannenbaum. "Myself, Michelle, Julie and the rest of the Jets family are very thankful and proud to be a part of it."

Some of the Saltzman Center's newer offerings include the Diagnostic and Research Institute for Autism Spectrum Disorders, a Toddler Language Development Program, the Premarital Assessment and Counseling Program, Virtual Reality Therapy, and the Institute for the Study and Treatment of Anger and Aggression.