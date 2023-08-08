S Tony Adams Wants Jets to 'Go Dominate' in Joint Practices with Panthers

The Jets began the summer with a starting vacancy and S Tony Adams has shown early in camp that he is intent on taking advantage of his opportunity.

But as the Jets head to South Carolina on Tuesday for a pair of joint practices with the Panthers at Wofford College on Wednesday and Thursday followed by a preseason game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC, on Saturday, the former undrafted free agent from Illinois is excited to battle with the Panthers instead of his teammates.

"In training camp, it gets kind of repetitive going against the same guys every day," Adams said. "We are competing against each other, and we are also at the same time trying to dominate the offense, and they have been giving us a great look. But now we are going down to Carolina and looking to compete our butts off and go dominate."

Adams played in 11 games last season and started in Week 18 against Miami. After playing mostly on special teams to start, over the final two games Adams played 104 snaps on defense and made 12 tackles. He rode the momentum into the offseason and had a productive OTA period and minicamp, which have led to strong start to training camp.