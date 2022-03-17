 S Jordan Whitehead Brings Championship Pedigree to the Jets 

Two days shy of turning 25, Whitehead has already appeared in six postseason games and was a winner in five of those contests, amassing 22 tackles (18 solos), 2 TFL and 1 PD. In the Buccaneers' 2020 NFC Championship game triumph over Green Bay, Whitehead had two forced fumbles before leaving with a shoulder injury. But the big hitter, who hails from Aliquippa, PA, the same hometown as his cousin, Jets legend Darrelle Revis, started in the Super Bowl and got his ring.

"Growing up, I just remember watching him at Aliquippa, a great basketball and football player," Whitehead said of Revis in an interview with "Good Morning Football" before being drafted. "And then he get drafted in 2007, I remember sitting at his house and I was on the ground with his jersey on. He got drafted and I just remember the family going crazy and after that, I always hit him up a little bit to see where he's at and what he's doing. He gives me good advice and it's a blessing to have him as a cousin."