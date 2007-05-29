Rookies Report for Fleet Week

May 29, 2007 at 05:00 AM
21.jpg


The New York Jets' 2007 rookie class had a busy weekend away from the team's training complex as the players visited the USS Wasp and participated in activities during the 20th annual Fleet Week New York.

On Saturday, the group of young players, which included cornerback and Pro Bowl kick returner Justin Miller, met sailors at Pier 90, where the Wasp is docked, and the group walked to Times Square Church to lend their efforts to Project Hope, a church-sponsored organization that provides resources, counseling and food to inner-city youths and their families.

The Jets lunched with the sailors, watched skits performed by the children, then spent time with the kids in a big-brother-style mentoring session.

On Sunday, the players went aboard the Wasp. They lunched again with crew members and took a private tour of the multipurpose amphibious assault ship, whose primary mission is to support the Marine Landing force.

Fleet Week New York is New York City's celebration of the sea services. The event also provides an opportunity for the citizens from the tri-state area to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, observe dozens of military demonstrations and displays, and visit many of the participating ships.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

