Transactions

Ridgeway Returns; 2 Waived

Aug 12, 2007 at 01:28 PM

The New York Jets have re-signed wide receiver Dante Ridgeway and waived wide receiver Jesse Pellot-Rosa and offensive lineman Andrew Wicker. The announcements were made by Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Dante Ridgeway (5'11", 210) was originally claimed off waivers by the Jets from Cincinnati in September 2005. He appeared in seven games during the 2005 season, recording two catches for 26 yards. He was waived on Sept. 6, 2006, after signing with the Jets' practice squad three days earlier.

The Decatur, Ill., native and Ball State product signed with New Orleans in January 2007 and attended training camp with the Saints before being waived Aug. 8.

Jesse Pellot-Rosa (6'4", 195) was signed by the Jets as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 15. He is a former high school wide receiver who chose to play basketball at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Andrew Wicker (6'5", 295) was signed by the Jets as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 12. He played all five positions on the offensive line for the University of Mississippi in 2006. The Zachary, La., native converted from defensive tackle after the 2004 season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

