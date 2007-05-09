Recalling a Great 'Taste'

May 09, 2007 at 10:43 AM
al_p2339.jpg

2007 5th Annual New York Jets Taste of the NFL Benefit

More than 500 people filled the event space at Guastavino's in midtown Manhattan last Thursday evening for a night of food, football and fun at the New York Jets' fifth annual Taste of the NFL Benefit.

Guests enjoyed specialty drinks from Moet Hennessy and food from some of the region's best restaurants including Icon, The Madison Bar & Grill, Strip House, NOBU, Ruby Foo's Uptown, ShopRite, Tavern on Dean, Tavern on Jane, the W Hotel, Roosevelt Grill, Osteria Del Circo, Trattoria L'Incontro, Dos Caminos, Michaels, Patroon, Ono, Blue Smoke, Scalini Fedeli and Spice Route.

Twenty-five players including event spokespersons D'Brickashaw Ferguson and Nick Mangold as well as Chad Pennington and Curtis Martin signed autographs and took photos while guests nibbled on chefs' favorite dishes. Guests also had the opportunity to bid on unique silent auction items including autographed memorabilia, local dining opportunities and getaway packages.

This year, in addition to the silent auction and helmet auction, the event featured three exclusive live auction items. ESPN 1050 Radio's Michael Kay emceed the evening's live auction, which featured dinner for two with a player at New York City's famed Italian eatery Rao's; a five-night, all-expenses-paid vacation to St. Lucia's Almond Resort; and a last-minute addition to the live auction donated by New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum — a trip to Miami for the Jets-Miami game on the New York Jets charter.

The benefit sponsored by the New York Jets, ShopRite and Kraft raised money and awareness in the fight against hunger. All proceeds benefited ShopRite Partners In Caring, a year-round community-based program that fights hunger in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Delaware.

Over the past five years, the Jets have raised nearly $600,000 for ShopRite Partners in Caring.

"The Jets organization is proud to help fight hunger — a problem we are committed to tackling until its eradication," said Jets President Jay Cross. "We have been pleased with the turnout and the enthusiasm this event has generated over the last five years and look forward to continuing to set the standard in the NFL in raising both awareness and dollars in the fight against hunger."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

