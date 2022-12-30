Quinnen Williams, the Jets' Ferocious Man in the Middle, Named Curtis Martin Team MVP

Six other team awards were also announced Friday:

C.J. Mosley – Dennis Byrd/Most Inspirational

The veteran linebacker – last year's Curtis Martin Team MVP Award winner – captured his second straight team award, providing leadership and inspiration in a young and rejuvenated Jets defense that has risen from the bottom of the league, statistically, to one of the best units in the NFL.

"There is no human within this game that works as hard as he does and is as consistent as he is and means as much to a defense as he does," Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said.

Mosley is the 11th defensive player in the past 11 seasons to capture the Byrd Award and Mosley is the first linebacker since Demario Davis, who split the honor with DL Steve McLendon in 2017.

The award is named for Dennis Byrd, the Jets DL who sustained a paralyzing on-field injury in 1992. It was created that year and Byrd was named the first recipient. Byrd overcame his paralysis and co-authored an inspirational autobiography, "Rise Up and Walk: The Trial and Triumph of Dennis Byrd," less than a year later. He was killed in a car crash in his native Oklahoma in 2016.

Alijah Vera-Tucker & Quinnen Williams – Kyle Clifton/Good Guy

Vera-Tucker and Williams shared the Clifton Good Guy Award as voted on by the Jets staff in honor of the Green & White's 13-year linebacker. The award was split for the fourth time since it was first awarded in 1996.

Vera-Tucker showcased his versatility, playing LT, RT and RG over the first 7 weeks. He is the first offensive linemen to win the award since T Austin Howard in 2012.

Williams won multiple awards for the second consecutive year and is the first back-to-back winner of the Clifton since DE Foley Fatukasi, who won it in 2019 and 2020.

Vinny Curry — Ed Block Courage/Most Courageous Player

Curry returned to the field after he received a diagnosis from team doctors of a rare blood disorder that required the removal of his enlarged spleen in July 2021. Curry tried to return last season, but he developed a blood clot, was put on blood thinners and prohibited to engage in physical activity.

Curry made his debut this season against the Green Bay Packers in Week 6 and has appeared in 10 games, tallying 12 tackles. He is the first defensive linemen to win the award since Muhammad Wilkerson in 2016 and the fifth since the award was created in 1984.

S Ashtyn Davis won the award last year, which annually goes to a player by a vote of his teammates on each of the NFL's 32 teams in honoring players who exemplify commitments to the principles of sportsmanship and courage.

Solomon Thomas – Marty Lyons/Community Service

Thomas co-founded The Defensive Line, a nonprofit corporation that is centered on helping young people to communicate about mental health. The foundation was created after Thomas' sister, Ella, committed suicide in 2018. His work also earned him the Jets nomination for Walter Payton Man of the Year.

"Such an amazing human being," HC Robert Saleh said. "He's always team first, very thoughtful about people around him. I can't say enough about Solly. Obviously, we drafted him in San Francisco, so we're probably a little biased, but his character not just as a football player, but as a human being and how he cares for the next human next to him, he's awesome and deserving of that recognition."

Thomas is the fourth consecutive defensive player to win the Lyons award, following Matthias Farley in 2019 and '20 and Quinnen Williams last year.

The award is named after Lyons, the former Jets first-round draft pick, member of the "New York Sack Exchange," Ring of Honor member, current Jets radio analyst, and a longtime proponent of community service through his foundation.

Garrett Wilson — Bill Hampton/"Rookie Who Acts Like a Pro"

Wilson, the No. 10 selection in April's NFL Draft, burst onto the scene in his first season, breaking the Jets franchise rookie records for yards and receptions. The Ohio State product also became to the first Jets rookie to register two games with multiple receiving touchdowns.

"The Hamp," named after the Jets' late equipment manager and voted on by the equipment staff and past award recipients, goes for the third straight year to a WR, after Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims claimed the honor last two years.