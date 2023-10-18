Quincy Williams 'Bought In,' and It's Paying Off

Jets LB to Younger Brother Quinnen Williams: 'I Am Going to the Pro Bowl With You'

Oct 18, 2023 at 08:05 AM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

E_SZ3_2957-quincy-thumb

Two years ago, Quincy Williams was placed on waivers by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now 34 games into his Jets tenure, Williams, who was claimed by the Green & White on Sept. 1, 2021, is playing as well as any linebacker in the National Football League. On an elite Jets defense, the explosive Williams has become a vital contributor.

"The biggest thing is the trust in my teammates," Williams said Monday. "I think I bought in this year."

In 15 games last season, Williams had 106 tackles, 3 sacks, 12 TFL, 6 QB hits and 1 PD. There was some uncertainty about his future last offseason before he, the older brother of Jets first-team All-Pro DT Quinnen Williams, inked a three-year, $18 million extension with the Green & White.

"The biggest thing through the contract, it was more like the highs and lows," Williams said. "There was a ceiling and a floor where they gather you as a player or whatever. So just listening to the players they thought were better than me and stuff like that kind of put a chip on my shoulder. I was like, I want to see what it is going to look like for a year of me buying in. So, with that being said, the first conversation I had was with my brother because he was at the Pro Bowl and I told him, 'Next year, I am going to be at the Pro Bowl with you.'"

During the Jets' 3-3 start, Williams has been a wrecking ball -- with 60 tackles, 2 sacks, 6 TFL, 4 QBH, 5 PDs, 1 FF and 1 FR. After Williams spoke to his brother, he sought out C.J. Mosley, a five-time second-team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection, for his advice.

"The next conversation I had was with C.J. Mosley, just asking why he became a Pro Bowler, when did he hit his stride, and the biggest thing around the locker room is that edge," Williams said. "How do you hit your edge in the game and how do you go from the start to finish? That is the biggest thing. So, with that chip on my shoulder telling me where I am placed and what is my ceiling and stuff — I didn't really like that because I make my own ceiling."

In Week 5 at Denver, Williams racked up 2 sacks and an FF in a span of four plays to help the Jets close the door against the Broncos in a 31-21 win. In the Jets' upset victory over the Eagles in Week 6, Williams led the defense with 12 tackles and added 1 PD and 1 FR. With Quinnen Williams also hauling in his first career INT and their grandmother in attendance, the Williams brothers became the second siblings in the last 30 years to each have a takeaway in the same game.

While Quincy Williams is arguably the fastest LB in the NFL, he has become a more measured force who has a great understanding of both the Jets' scheme and opponents' tendencies. He and Giants LB Bobby Okereke are the only players with 5-plus tackles for loss and 5-plus passes defensed through the first six weeks this season.

"I feel like this year I am in more control of my speed and then having conversations with people on when I can take my shots," Williams said. "And one of those things was just do your job-type mentality and letting the plays that present themselves come to me — make those plays. So, I felt like that's helped me out a lot this year and then just really taking constructive criticism on how to be a good pro, then how to be an All-Pro or Pro Bowler. But just having that mindset every single day, attacking with my preparation, and then the biggest thing is focus on going 1-0 and doing my job mentality."

During the offseason, Williams thought he was grouped in with players not on his level. Even with a new contract, he set out to prove his worth and showed he belongs in another tier.

"I knew for a fact I was better than them, but I wasn't showing it," he said. "So the biggest thing was like how can I show people that I am really like that. That was my mindset, so then it went from actually buying in with my teammates buying, learning where I fit into the scheme, talking to my coaches on how they want me to play certain techniques and stuff. And then on top of that going back to my nutrition, my off-the-field stuff, and then talking to C.J. Mosley on just how to be a pro and then how to be a Pro Bowler."

Through the Lens | Best Photos from Sunday's Victory Over the Eagles

Take a look through some of the best photos from Sunday's 20-14 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

ttl-thumb-wk6-eagles
1 / 100
E_DC204361
2 / 100
E_JB1_6187
3 / 100
E_DC205297
4 / 100
E_DC204095
5 / 100
E_JB1_6494
6 / 100
E_DC205506
7 / 100
E_DC205526
8 / 100
E_JB2_6794
9 / 100
E_SA103899
10 / 100
E_SA103327
11 / 100
E_SA103444
12 / 100
E_DC205751
13 / 100
E_SA104293
14 / 100
E_SZ2_1419
15 / 100
E_SA104281
16 / 100
E_SA104044
17 / 100
E_SA104276
18 / 100
E_SA103736
19 / 100
E_SA103946
20 / 100
E_SA103690
21 / 100
E_SA103578
22 / 100
E_SA103401
23 / 100
E_SA103507
24 / 100
E_SA103495
25 / 100
E_DC205647
26 / 100
E_SA104210
27 / 100
E_SA103674
28 / 100
E_DC206898
29 / 100
E_DC206150
30 / 100
E_SA104172
31 / 100
E_DC1_9151
32 / 100
E_SZ3_2406
33 / 100
E_SZ2_1699
34 / 100
E_JB3_9320
35 / 100
E_SZ3_0021
36 / 100
E_SZ3_3019
37 / 100
E_SZ3_0243
38 / 100
E_JB3_1809
39 / 100
E_SZ3_3115
40 / 100
E_SZ3_1860
41 / 100
E_SZ3_1592
42 / 100
E_SZ1_1099
43 / 100
E_SZ1_1069
44 / 100
E_SZ1_0896
45 / 100
E_SZ1_0782
46 / 100
E_SZ1_0577
47 / 100
E_JB3_8364
48 / 100
E_JB3_0895
49 / 100
E_JB3_1273
50 / 100
E_JB3_8284_1
51 / 100
E_SZ1_0677
52 / 100
E_JB3_9319
53 / 100
E_JB3_9844
54 / 100
E_JB3_7338
55 / 100
E_SZ1_0518
56 / 100
E_JB3_8826
57 / 100
E_JB3_1891
58 / 100
E_DC207519
59 / 100
E_JB3_7556
60 / 100
E_JB3_6863
61 / 100
E_JB3_8543
62 / 100
E_JB3_0313
63 / 100
E_DC1_9981
64 / 100
E_JB3_7308
65 / 100
E_JB1_9287
66 / 100
E_JB1_9197
67 / 100
E_JB3_0231
68 / 100
E_JB3_0623
69 / 100
E_JB3_0402
70 / 100
E_DC1_1547
71 / 100
E_DC1_0414
72 / 100
E_DC1_0927
73 / 100
E_DC1_9958
74 / 100
E_DC1_9372
75 / 100
E_SZ1_2492
76 / 100
E_SA104988
77 / 100
E_SZ1_2678
78 / 100
E_SA104835_1
79 / 100
E_SZ1_2739
80 / 100
E_SA105028
81 / 100
E_SZ1_2045
82 / 100
E_SA104429
83 / 100
E_SA104720
84 / 100
E_SA104864
85 / 100
E_SA104680
86 / 100
E_SA104366
87 / 100
E_SA104810
88 / 100
E_DC107235
89 / 100
E_JB2_7717
90 / 100
E_SA104759
91 / 100
E_JB2_7565
92 / 100
E_SZ1_2248
93 / 100
E_SA104468
94 / 100
E_DC107358
95 / 100
E_JB2_7440
96 / 100
E_SA105103
97 / 100
E_SZ1_2309
98 / 100
E_DC106971
99 / 100
E_DC106625
100 / 100
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jets PFF Grades | C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams Top LB Tandem in NFL

Bryce Huff Leads League in Pass-Rush Productivity; Thomas Morstead Off to Hot Start in 2023 Season
news

NFL Power Rankings | Jets Climbing During the Bye Week

Green & White Ranked In the Top 13 by Yahoo!
news

Aaron Rodgers Returns to the Sideline and Adds to His Story

HC Robert Saleh Says 'Him Being Around the Building is Infectious'
news

Aaron Rodgers Said Being on the Sideline on Sunday 'Was a Special Moment ... to Feel a Bit More Normal' 

Head Coach Robert Saleh texted Jets' QB: 'Need You Out Here, Buddy'
news

Jets Cornerbacks Craig James and Tae Hayes 'Fearless' Against Eagles

Defensive Back Pair Put Together Strong Performances Despite Uncertainty 
news

Inside the Numbers | Jets Leaned on TOs, Field Position to Topple Eagles

Green & White Rise to 3-3, Plus-5 Turnover Margin with Help from Huge 22.1-Yard Avg. Drive Start Margin
news

Notebook | HC Robert Saleh, Jets Plan to 'Attack' Bye Week After Consecutive Wins

Green & White Execute Late in Games; Look to Improve on 'Details' in Red Zone
news

5 Plays That Made a Difference in the Jets' Win Over the Eagles

Turnovers, Sacks and Greg Zuerlein Highlight the List
news

3 Takeaways | Jets Finish 'Gauntlet of Quarterbacks' With 4 Turnovers in Win vs. Eagles

Green & White Offense Struggles on Third Down and in Red Zone; Special Teams Continues to Impress 
news

Social Media Reaction to the Jets' Stunning Upset Over the Eagles

See Tweets from the Players, National Media & More Following the 20-14 Win Against the Eagles
news

Jets Celebrate Flag Football's Inclusion into 2028 Olympics

Jets President Hymie Elhai: Flag football is the Embodiment of Competition, Diversity, and Possibility
Advertising