Quincy Williams 'Bought In,' and It's Paying Off

Two years ago, Quincy Williams was placed on waivers by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now 34 games into his Jets tenure, Williams, who was claimed by the Green & White on Sept. 1, 2021, is playing as well as any linebacker in the National Football League. On an elite Jets defense, the explosive Williams has become a vital contributor.

"The biggest thing is the trust in my teammates," Williams said Monday. "I think I bought in this year."

In 15 games last season, Williams had 106 tackles, 3 sacks, 12 TFL, 6 QB hits and 1 PD. There was some uncertainty about his future last offseason before he, the older brother of Jets first-team All-Pro DT Quinnen Williams, inked a three-year, $18 million extension with the Green & White.

"The biggest thing through the contract, it was more like the highs and lows," Williams said. "There was a ceiling and a floor where they gather you as a player or whatever. So just listening to the players they thought were better than me and stuff like that kind of put a chip on my shoulder. I was like, I want to see what it is going to look like for a year of me buying in. So, with that being said, the first conversation I had was with my brother because he was at the Pro Bowl and I told him, 'Next year, I am going to be at the Pro Bowl with you.'"

During the Jets' 3-3 start, Williams has been a wrecking ball -- with 60 tackles, 2 sacks, 6 TFL, 4 QBH, 5 PDs, 1 FF and 1 FR. After Williams spoke to his brother, he sought out C.J. Mosley, a five-time second-team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection, for his advice.

"The next conversation I had was with C.J. Mosley, just asking why he became a Pro Bowler, when did he hit his stride, and the biggest thing around the locker room is that edge," Williams said. "How do you hit your edge in the game and how do you go from the start to finish? That is the biggest thing. So, with that chip on my shoulder telling me where I am placed and what is my ceiling and stuff — I didn't really like that because I make my own ceiling."