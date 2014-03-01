Quesadilla-Wrapped Burritos & Cheesesteak Shuffles

#NYJets Tweets of the Week

Mar 01, 2014 at 12:00 AM

Are you someone who prefers the Jets to draft a proven commodity, someone who's succeeded at every level of the game? Or are you a person who would rather see the Green & White take a gamble on someone whose raw physical abilities demonstrate through-the-roof potential?

If you're a member of the latter group, you likely plopped yourself down in front of a computer and TV screen this weekend and had NFL.com and NFL Network running non-stop.

We now have quantitative data that can be used for making the argument of who's the biggest, the fastest, the quickest, the strongest, and so on and so forth. As for the data showing who will be the best NFL player? We'll just have to wait a decade or two and see.

Love having @FallonTonight back in NYC and catching up with the hilarious @jimmyfallon after yesterday's taping — Woody Johnson (@woodyjohnson4) February 22, 2014

In 2012 25 times a DT was picked over me, 253 players got the call I dreamed of my whole life! 1 opportunity is all I needed...pay back time — Damon Harrison (@BigDame900) February 22, 2014

I'm about to hit that #cheesesteakshuffle tonight! Lmbo — Willie Colon (@willcolon66) February 23, 2014

That #96 RT @MettaWorldPeace: Should I get another jets player jersey? Which one? In the dictionary it says "Jets" means "The best" — Muhammad Wilkerson (@mowilkerson) February 24, 2014

Going through my photos and found this gem. @willcolon66 pic.twitter.com/yf4J3Dg86g — Nick Mangold (@nickmangold) February 26, 2014

Got my chipotle burrito wrapped not in only a tortilla today... But a quesadilla. Life changing experience. Don't judge @JennyWesterkamp — Tim Függer (@TFugger58) February 27, 2014

