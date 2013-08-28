QB Harrell Added, C Freeman Released

The Jets added a fifth quarterback to their roster today, signing former Packers signalcaller Graham Harrell. To make room for Harrell, New York's AFC representative released undrafted rookie C Dalton Freeman.

The 28-year-old Harrell, an All-American at Texas Tech, spent the past four preseasons and three regular seasons with the Packers and was Aaron Rodgers' backup in 2012. This preseason, Harrell was 23-of-42 for 169 yards with an interception. Last summer, he completed 57.7% of his throws for 484 yards with 3 TDs and 2 INTs. In four career regular-season appearances, he was 2-of-4 for 20 yards.

Harrell (6'2", 215) completed 70% of his passes in four seasons with the Red Raiders while throwing for 15,793 yards and 134 TDs.

Mark Sanchez injured his throwing shoulder in last Saturday's 24-21 OT win over the Giants and did not practice this week. He is listed as day-to-day, and Greg McElroy is battling an ankle injury as well.

"Obviously we'll never say that we're not up for something. If there's a player, not just a quarterback but any position, that we feel can help our football team, then certainly we'll look into it," said head coach Rex Ryan Monday when asked if the Green & White would be interested in adding a veteran passer.

The Jets have not named a starting quarterback for Thursday's preseason finale against the Eagles and it's quite possible they will be without not only Sanchez but McElroy as well.

"I know you guys want to know who's starting the game as the quarterback, but like any other position, we'll announce that on gameday," Ryan said Tuesday. "We'll get you that information when we've had those discussions. So really, I'm not ready to tell you that yet."