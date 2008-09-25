Poteat Re-Signed; Montgomery Waived

Hank Poteat distracts Eagles WR Hank Baskett.





The New York Jets have re-signed free agent defensive back Hank Poteat and waived offensive lineman Will Montgomery. The announcements were made by Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Poteat (5'10", 195) has played in 81 career games, making 17 starts, with 109 tackles, two interceptions, one sack, 10 pass breakups, one forced fumble and four fumble recoveries in eight NFL seasons with the Steelers, Buccaneers, Patriots and Jets. He had his best season in 2007 for the Jets, recording 45 tackles and his first two career interceptions in 16 games, starting nine. He was released Aug. 30.