Poteat Re-Signed; Montgomery Waived

Hank Poteat distracts Eagles WR Hank Baskett.
The New York Jets have re-signed free agent defensive back Hank Poteat and waived offensive lineman Will Montgomery. The announcements were made by Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum.
Poteat (5'10", 195) has played in 81 career games, making 17 starts, with 109 tackles, two interceptions, one sack, 10 pass breakups, one forced fumble and four fumble recoveries in eight NFL seasons with the Steelers, Buccaneers, Patriots and Jets. He had his best season in 2007 for the Jets, recording 45 tackles and his first two career interceptions in 16 games, starting nine. He was released Aug. 30.
Montgomery (6'2", 312) appeared in seven games for the Jets in 2007 after signing as a free agent on Sept. 12. He was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the seventh round (234th overall) of the 2006 NFL Draft and appeared in six games for the Panthers in 2006, starting three games at left guard and one game at right guard. He was waived by the Panthers on Sept. 2, 2007.