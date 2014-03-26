Portugal to Train at Jets Facility June 3-9

The New York Jets and Relevent Sports announced today that the Portugal National Football Team will train at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center from June 3-9 in preparation for its local soccer matches against Mexico and Ireland.

These two games mark Portugal's final preparatory matches before heading to Brazil for the 2014 FIFA World Cup. The Jets will host the Portuguese team for five practices at the team's state-of-the-art facility in Florham Park, NJ.

Portugal, the fourth-ranked team in the world, will spend the beginning of June on the East Coast as it faces Mexico on June 6 at Gillette Stadium and then Ireland on June 10 at the home of the New York Jets, MetLife Stadium.

"The New York Jets and the Portuguese Football Federation are both world-class organizations and we at RSE Ventures and Relevent Sports couldn't be more pleased to have the squad train in the New York area around their contests against Ireland and Mexico," said Matt Higgins, CEO of RSE Ventures, the sports, entertainment and technology company co-founded by Dolphins owner Stephen Ross that includes Relevent Sports.

As the Jets hold offseason workouts in early June, the team will also provide limited use of the fields and facilities to the international soccer players, although it will not conflict with football operations. The Jets have one of the finest training centers in the National Football League with four outdoor practice fields, making this the ideal venue for Portugal. The Jets have previously been host to an international soccer team when the Tottenham Hotspurs football club practiced at the team's facilities in July 2010.

"I'm very happy with the conditions we'll have at our disposal in the United States," said Portugal head coach Paulo Bento. "I've visited the Jets training center and I could see that the pitches are very good. The overall quality of the facilities we'll use is of the highest standards so we'll have everything we need to prepare our team for the World Cup."

In addition, Portugal and the Jets will provide unique opportunities to engage fans of both football teams. Jets fans will be able to view exclusive content, follow what the Jets players think about international soccer and more, only on newyorkjets.com.

"We are excited to host one of the world's top soccer teams and have elite athletes join us on our practice fields as they prepare for their two final friendlies before heading to the World Cup," said Jets president Neil Glat. "I know our facilities will provide a premier training opportunity for the team, and we are pleased to offer our fans the opportunity to get an inside look at international soccer."

"After an exhaustive search through all available practice facilities and soccer fields in New Jersey, the New York Jets practice facility in Florham Park emerged as the perfect facility for the Portuguese national team," said Relevent Sports CEO Charlie Stillitano. "We thank the Jets for their hospitality and we have no doubt that the facility in Florham Park will provide the perfect setting as Portugal prepares for the World Cup in Brazil."

Portugal, led by recent FIFA Ballon D'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, will open up the World Cup against Germany on June 16 before facing the United States on June 22 and closing the group stage against Ghana four days later. Portugal qualified for the World Cup by defeating Sweden by an aggregate score of 4-2 over two legs in the UEFA Playoffs. Ronaldo scored all four goals for Portugal, which will be playing in its fourth consecutive World Cup.

About Relevent Sports

Relevent Sports brings the excitement and intensity of international soccer to the United States by showcasing the best clubs in the world through premier tournaments and events. Going beyond the game, Relevent provides an innovative approach to building international soccer presence by utilizing brand development, grassroots planning, corporate sponsors, international touring and philanthropic initiatives for the soccer organizations.