Portugal–Ireland at MetLife Before World Cup

Relevent Sports today announced that the Portuguese national team will face Mexico on Friday, June 6, at 8:30 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., before facing Ireland on June 10 at 7 p.m. at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. The two dates will mark Portugal's final preparatory matches before heading to Brazil for the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Portugal is ranked by FIFA as the fourth-best national team in the world and is led by recent FIFA Ballon D'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid). The Europeans will open up the World Cup against Germany on June 16 before facing the United States on June 22 and closing the group stage against Ghana four days later. Additional top players from Portugal include Nani (Manchester United), Joao Moutinho (AS Monaco), Miguel Veloso (Dynamo Kyiv) and Pepe (Real Madrid).

Portugal qualified to the World Cup by defeating Sweden by an aggregate score of 4-2 over two legs in the UEFA playoffs. Ronaldo scored all four goals for Portugal, which will be playing in its fourth consecutive World Cup.

Tickets for Portugal–Ireland go on sale March 10 at 11 a.m. ET through Ticketmaster. Tickets will be available online at Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000, and at Ticketmaster retail outlets.

Tickets will also be available at the MetLife Stadium and IZOD Center box offices beginning Tuesday, March 11, at 11 a.m. ET.

The match at MetLife Stadium comes on Portugal Day, a national holiday in Portugal celebrated annually on June 10. The holiday, which honors 16th Century poet Luis de Camoes and the Portuguese Diaspora, is celebrated around the world by Portuguese immigrants and those of Portuguese descent.

Portugal played Brazil last year on Sept. 10 at Gillette Stadium in a match that drew over 62,000 fans.

"We are excited to be able to bring Portugal for two important matches prior to the World Cup," said Relevent Sports CEO Charlie Stillitano. "There is a large Portuguese community in both the Boston and New York/New Jersey areas and we have no doubt that team's fans will be thrilled to see them off to Brazil."

Ireland comes to the United States after missing out on the upcoming World Cup by finishing fourth in Group C in European qualifying. The Irish are coached by former Aston Villa and Celtic manager Martin O'Neil and are led by LA Galaxy striker Robbie Keane as well as the Everton trio of Aiden McGeady, Seamus Coleman and James McCarthy.

