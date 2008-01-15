One World: Connecting Communities, Cultures, and Classrooms

Jan 14, 2008 at 07:00 PM
oneworldlogo320x240.jpg


Recognizing the need to help educators and parents address issues with young people such as diversity, prejudice and post-9/11 fears, the National Football League and Scholastic have announced the launch of One World: Connecting Communities, Cultures and Classrooms, a unique program designed to develop cross-cultural understanding among students in fourth through sixth grades.

Teachers and parents can download the One World: Connecting Communities, Cultures and Classrooms program at no cost by logging on to http://scholastic.com/oneworld.

The program was funded by the NFL and NFLPA Disaster Relief Fund, which was set up following Sept. 11, 2001, to help respond to community needs resulting from the terrorist attacks. One World was written and developed by Scholastic, the global children's publishing and media company, in consultation with Facing History and Ourselves, a nonprofit educational organization.

One World is an interactive, multitiered program for educators and parents to encourage dialogue with children about respecting each other, valuing diversity and ethnic differences, and taking positive actions to build stronger, more inclusive communities.

"In our initial Disaster Relief Fund meetings, we recognized almost immediately that promoting diversity, tolerance and respect was an initiative we had to undertake," said NFL Commissioner PAUL TAGLIABUE. "As we looked into it further, we concluded that the most constructive approach would be to work with experts to help teachers and parents on these issues."

"Educators tell us that this program meets an important need in the classroom," said NFLPA Executive Director Gene Upshaw. "Our hope is that all children will have the opportunity to learn and benefit from One World, whether it's a girl from an ethnically diverse neighborhood in the Bronx or a boy from Boise who has yet to be introduced to cultures other than his own."

The One World kit consists of a 10-lesson program and turnkey materials for teachers and students. The components include: (1) a teaching guide with lesson topics such as "Getting to Know Ourselves," "Everyone Counts: Diverse Perspectives Shape the World," "Caution: Stereotypes Ahead" and "Choices and Consequences"; (2) a student journey book, a 32-page reading and writing journal with critical-thinking questions; and (3) a "Think It Through" classroom game to engage students in role-play scenarios.

"Scholastic is proud to be part of this worthy program, and we applaud the initiative of the NFL to address these critical issues. The core values reflected in this program — respect and understanding — have always been central to Scholastic's corporate mission, and we hope the teaching materials bring students one step closer to real cultural understanding in America," said Steve Palm, vice president and publisher of Scholastic Marketing Partners.

Leaders from the American education and government communities have commended the NFL and Scholastic for taking steps to fill this void.

For more information on the National Football League's work in the community visit http://www.jointheteam.com

Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) is the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books. Scholastic creates quality educational and entertaining materials and products for use in school and at home, including children's books, magazines, technology-based products, teacher materials, television programming, film, videos and toys. The company distributes its products and services through a variety of channels, including proprietary school-based book clubs, school-based book fairs, school-based and direct-to-home continuity programs, retail stores, schools, libraries and television networks, and the company's internet site, http://www.scholastic.com.

Facing History and Ourselves is a nonprofit educational organization whose mission is to engage students of diverse backgrounds in an examination of racism, prejudice and anti-Semitism in order to promote the development of a more humane and informed citizenry. More information is available at www.facing.org.

