On Firm Footing: Feely Re-Signed

Mar 09, 2009 at 01:57 PM
The New York Jets have re-signed unrestricted free agent kicker Jay Feely. The announcement was made by Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Feely (5'10", 205) signed with the Jets during the 2008 season on Sept. 10 following a leg injury to kicker Mike Nugent. He finished the season with 111 points, while connecting on 24 of 28 field goal attempts and all 39 extra points. Additionally, he converted both of his attempts of more than 50 yards (a franchise-record-tying 55-yard kick vs. St. Louis and a 52-yarder to force overtime at Oakland) and was 4-of-5 on kicks from 40 to 49 yards.

A career 81.4 percent kicker, Feely has scored 891 points on 201 of 247 field goals and 288 of 290 extra points. An eight-year veteran who has produced five seasons of 100 or more points, he has also played with Atlanta (2001-04), the New York Giants (2005-06) and Miami (2007).

