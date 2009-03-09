On Firm Footing: Feely Re-Signed

Feely (5'10", 205) signed with the Jets during the 2008 season on Sept. 10 following a leg injury to kicker Mike Nugent. He finished the season with 111 points, while connecting on 24 of 28 field goal attempts and all 39 extra points. Additionally, he converted both of his attempts of more than 50 yards (a franchise-record-tying 55-yard kick vs. St. Louis and a 52-yarder to force overtime at Oakland) and was 4-of-5 on kicks from 40 to 49 yards.