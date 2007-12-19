Transactions

Oldenburg, Turner Signed to Active Roster

Dec 19, 2007 at 11:51 AM

The New York Jets have signed offensive linemen Clint Oldenburg and Robert Turner to the 53-man active roster and have re-signed CB Manny Collins and LB Jerry Mackey to the practice squad. The announcements were made by Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Oldenburg (6'5", 300) was signed to the Jets practice squad Sept. 20. He was selected by New England in the fifth round (171st overall) of the 2007 NFL Draft, waived by the Patriots on Sept. 1, signed to the Patriots' practice squad on Sept. 3 and released on Sept. 19. The Gillette, Wyo., native appeared in 36 games at Colorado State, registering 34 starts on the offensive line.

Turner (6'4", 308), signed by the Jets as an undrafted rookie free agent May 16, was waived Sept. 1 and signed to the practice squad Sept. 3. He started at both right tackle and right guard for the University of New Mexico, where he was credited with 23 "big-effort plays," 10 cut blocks and 16 pins by the Lobos' coaching staff in 2006. The Austin, Texas, native started 45 games over four years.

Collins (5'10", 190) was originally signed by the Jets as an undrafted rookie free agent Aug. 2, waived Sept. 1, signed to the Jets practice squad Sept. 3, released Oct. 10, re-signed to the practice squad Nov. 13 and released on Nov. 29. He recorded 68 tackles, two interceptions and four fumble recoveries during four seasons at Rutgers.

Mackey (6'1", 233) signed with the Jets on Aug. 4 before being traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 21for an undisclosed draft pick. He was waived by the Buccaneers on Sept. 1, signed to the Jets practice squad Oct. 4 and released Oct. 29. He played four years at Syracuse, recording 202 tackles (106 solo), three sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery. The Freeport, N.Y., native earned All-Nassau County and All-Long Island honors as a senior at Freeport High School. He is a great-nephew of NFL Hall of Famer John Mackey.

