Offseason Work 'Paying Off' For TE Jeremy Ruckert

Ruckert commuted between Nashville and Long Island in the offseason to train with fellow NFL tight ends. In Nashville, he attended a Tight End summit throughout the offseason that was founded in part by the 49ers' George Kittle, the Chiefs' Travis Kelce and retired 3-time Pro Bowler Greg Olsen. It's led by trainer Jeremy Holt and the AthElite Human Performance staff.

"It was good to be down there and see what these guys do with their offseason," Ruckert said. "It was my first one. I brought my fiancé down with me to Nashville and it was a good one. I spent a good two months down there and it is definitely paying off."

In OTAs, minicamp and early on in training camp, Ruckert has learned from and built chemistry with QB Aaron Rodgers. During the scrimmage period of practice Saturday, Rodgers pump faked towards the middle of the field to draw the defense in and then delivered a strike to Ruckert at the front pylon of the endzone for the score. Sunday, Ruckert took first-team reps and Rodgers connected with the second-year tight end on his first pass of practice.

"[Rodgers] sees things you wouldn't even think about years from now," Ruckert said. "And he can give you a kickstart on learning ball by him telling you every possible situation that comes to his mind. Just sitting down with him in meetings and on the field and hearing what he has to say, I have just been trying to soak it all up."

With no constraints and promising start to Year 2, HC Robert Saleh is excited to see what he has in Ruckert, who was one of the players who did not suit up in last week's preseason game.