NYC Firefighter and NYJ Fan Larry Mack Gets Father's Day Surprise

Less than a week from Father's Day, ABC's Good Morning America held a Green & White surprise for New York City firefighter lieutenant Larry Mack from his Bronx firehouse.
Mack – a father of two who also served as surrogate father to the six children of his late best friend Lt. Vinnie Halloran, who died during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks – was surprised with an ultimate tailgate party on Monday morning that featured former NYJ wide receiver Wayne Chrebet, Jets cheerleaders and a video message from Hall of Fame Jets quarterback Joe Namath. His eight children as well as family and friends were also in attendance.
Mack, his family and Halloran's family also received a luxury suite to a Jets home game this season. The tailgate party kicked off GMA's "Big Daddy of All Surprises" week to honor outstanding fathers.
After losing his best friend, Larry Mack became a surrogate dad and we just had to honor him: http://t.co/Yup0Djl7eX pic.twitter.com/KuswzF45tW — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 9, 2014
Thank you @GMA for letting me be a part of your special segment on Lt. Larry Mack today. Member of the FDNY. He is truly an inspiration. — Wayne Chrebet (@waynechrebet) June 9, 2014