NYC Firefighter and NYJ Fan Larry Mack Gets Father's Day Surprise

Mack – a father of two who also served as surrogate father to the six children of his late best friend Lt. Vinnie Halloran, who died during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks – was surprised with an ultimate tailgate party on Monday morning that featured former NYJ wide receiver Wayne Chrebet, Jets cheerleaders and a video message from Hall of Fame Jets quarterback Joe Namath. His eight children as well as family and friends were also in attendance.