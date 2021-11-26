Notebook | Jets WR Corey Davis Will Be 'Ready to Roll' vs. Texans Despite Tweaking Groin

DC Jeff Ulbrich: Quincy Williams Is 'A Hitter'

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said he knew a good thing when he first saw linebacker Quincy Williams in action in college at Murray State.

"When I was in Atlanta and he was at Murray State, I loved him," Ulbrich said. "I fought hard to try to get him in Atlanta [Williams was drafted in 2019 by Jacksonville in the third round, No. 98 overall] and for us to draft him. Obviously, it didn't work out. Spent a day with him, worked him out, the whole deal. He's got that stuff you can't coach. He's got obviously the athleticism, the explosiveness, the speed and all of that. He's also got an instinct that's really rare. He can't always articulate what he sees, but he sees it and he reacts.

"At the same time, he's a hitter. Some guys just understand how to unlock their hip at the point of contact and the timing and all that and the aggression that he has is really unique. He's got some stuff. He is a guy that is so far from what he will become. Not even close to being a finished product. He's got a long way to go and we're excited about him."

That Williams, the "other" Williams brother on the Jets with Quinnen, is "a hitter" was brought home last week against the Miami Dolphins when Quincy led the team with 15 total tackles (10 of the solo variety) as he roamed the field, hunting for fish to engage.

"I thought Quincy took another step in his progress," Ulbrich said. "He is more and more looking like a real linebacker in this league. Excited to see what he continues to become, because he has all the stuff you can't coach. Explosiveness, twitch, speed, all of it.

After signing with the Jets early in the season, Williams, 25, took more than 90% of the snaps on defense in four straight games. On Oct. 3 against Tennessee, Quincy and Quinnen became the first pair of brothers with sacks in the same game for the same team since the stat became an official in 1982. Quincy then sustained a concussion at New England on Oct. 24, quickly returned to the lineup, but saw his snaps never pass 30% in the four games before taking 88% of the snaps against Miami.

"I think a big part of the way he handled it is he's got a model in Jarrad [Davis]. When Jarrad was hurt, when Jarrad wasn't playing and even this past week where Quincy took some of Jarrad's reps," Ulbrich said.