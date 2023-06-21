Notebook | Jets Slot CB Michael Carter II: Underrated, but Not Unnoticed

No finer an adversary than Aaron Rodgers recently admitted the error of his ways in his evaluation of Jets slot cornerback Michael Carter II ahead of the Jets visit to Lambeau Field last season -- which ended in an impressive victory for the Green & White.

"I remember last year when [the Packers] played the Jets, we felt like we wanted to get after MC," Rodgers, now the Jets' signal-caller, said. "After the game, I think everybody was like, 'He's a pretty damn good player.' "

In that game, won by the Jets, 27-10, the Green & White defense sacked Rodgers 4 times, gave up a single TD pass and limited the team's new QB to an 88.1 rating. In the game, Carter II made 5 tackles.

Now Carter is still facing Rodgers -- in OTAs, training camp that starts in mid-July and then in practice -- after the four-time MVP ditched his No. 12 Packers jersey for No. 8 in Gotham Green.

"I think it's crazy invaluable just what me personally is able to get from him," Carter said. "Here with him talking with everyone about how he sometimes is disguising things and how he sees things, and how to be better at those things in coverage. Stuff like how to really trick a good quarterback into thinking he has one read and he really doesn't. We have to take lessons and I feel like it's invaluable."

The slot corner, who was selected by the Jets in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Duke, has carved a niche for himself in a tenacious defense. As a unit, last season it improved to land among the top five defenses in the league. He played in all 17 games last season, taking 732 snaps (64%) on defense.

"I think the defense had some special things last year, now we have to strive to be our best, and get better every day," Carter said. "If we do that, get into these games, we will show it on Sunday. Thing is, we have to treat practice like a game."

Late in March, Carter went public on Twitter with his goals for the 2023 season: "Still underrated … I'll be the best nickel in the league in '23 the work is gonna show." The tweet has garnered more than 100,000 views.

Teamed with CBs D.J. Reed and Sauce Gardner last season, Carter earned a 72.2 coverage grade from PFF and lowered his completion rate to 70.9% from 75.9% his rookie year. PFF also reported that he made 27 key defensive stops as a tackler, fifth on the entire defense.