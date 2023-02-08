Notebook | At NFL Honors, Jets Target an Historic Night 

Joe Klecko/Pro Football Hall of Fame

Joe Klecko's time is expected to finally come to join so many other NFL greats in the Hall.

Klecko played 11 seasons for the Jets and owns an unusual distinction -- he was the rare defensive player who excelled as an end, tackle and nose tackle. He also won two NCAA club boxing titles at Temple University in the heavyweight division and was a two-time All-Pro. He led the NFL with 20.5 sacks in 1981, when the stat was unofficial (it became an official league statistic in 1982).

"Now you have specialized guys who come in and play and then you've got the superstars who they can move around," said Tony Bruno, like Klecko a Temple University alumni, who is now a talk-radio host in Philadelphia. "But back then, that's what guys did. They played defensive tackle, they played defensive end, they played wherever they needed to be. And you see the game evolve where now you have guys who are one-down guys, two-down guys, three-down guys. And so the game has obviously advanced over the last 30-40 years."

Klecko, a charter member of the New York Sack Exchange (along with Mark Gastineau, Mary Lyons and Abdul Salaam), is one of three Senior finalists along with Bengals cornerback Ken Riley and Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley.

"Playing in New York is one of the greatest things you can do," Klecko said recently "Winning in New York is the next best thing. I remember when we were the Sack Exchange and we were doing this photo shoot down at Wall Street and we drove down there and we turned the corner and it was mobs of people."

Among Klecko's accomplishments are: He is second to Gastineau (107.5 sacks) in Jets history with 78; he was second to the Giants' Lawrence Taylor in voting for the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year and won the Pro Football Writers of America Defensive Player of the Year in 1981 while leading the Jets to the playoffs for the first time since 1969; and he is the only player in NFL history to earn selection to the Pro Bowl at three different positions.