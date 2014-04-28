NFLDraftScout.com: Jets Should Consider These 5

Following John Idizk's need-based approach in free agency, the Jets went to work on an offense that finished 29th in scoring (18.1 points per game), 31st in passing (183.2 ypg) and 25th in total yards (318.1 ypg). WR Eric Decker, RB Chris Johnson, QB Michael Vick and WR-KR Jacoby Ford have provided Marty Mornhinweg more weapons heading into next week's 2014 draft.
And while conventional thinking has the Jets sticking with the offensive side of the ball next weekend, The Sports Exchange's Rob Rang has a different opinion.
"As such, while adding other weapons on offense is certainly a priority, New York could once again be targeting defense early on draft day," he wrote in an article published on CBSSports.com.
Jets Primary Needs (According to Rang): CB, TE, WR, S, and OLB
In an interesting read, Rang selected five players who should be on the Jets radar and wrote the following on a highly touted corner and a pass rusher whose stock might be rising.
CB Darqueze Dennard, Michigan State:* *The Jets nabbed Milliner, the 2013 Thorpe Award winner, with the No. 9 overall selection a year ago and may find this year's recipient still on the board with the 18th pick. Physical, instinctive and best-suited to play in a press-heavy scheme like the one Ryan employs, Dennard would be an ideal match. He may lack the elite speed scouts love but he plays fast due to good instincts and smooth change of direction. Further, he's poised when the ball is in the air, showing very good hand-eye coordination to either intercept the pass or at least break it up.
OLB Jeremiah Attaochu, Georgia Tech: Few players enjoy career-seasons 11 years into their NFL career but that is precisely what Calvin Pace accomplished for the Jets a season ago, notching 10 sacks, second only to Muhammad Wilkerson's 10.5. For his efforts the Jets rewarded Pace with a two-year deal in March and boast 2012 first round Quinton Coples on the other side. If the Jets want reinforcements at the position, they may need to spend an early pick as rush linebacker lacks the depth of receiver or offensive tackle. The 6-foot-3, 252-pound Attaochu is well-versed in rushing the passer after starring in Tech's 3-4 scheme but remains a bit rough around the edges, too often biting on fakes and needing to improve his strength to rip through blocks. He has the long arms and explosive burst worthy of developing, however, and would offer nice value at the mid-way point in the second round.
Also making Rang's list of five who should be the Jets radar were S Deone Bucannon, Washington State, WR Josh Huff, Oregon & TE A.C. Leonard, Tennessee State.