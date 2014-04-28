NFLDraftScout.com: Jets Should Consider These 5

OLB Jeremiah Attaochu, Georgia Tech: Few players enjoy career-seasons 11 years into their NFL career but that is precisely what Calvin Pace accomplished for the Jets a season ago, notching 10 sacks, second only to Muhammad Wilkerson's 10.5. For his efforts the Jets rewarded Pace with a two-year deal in March and boast 2012 first round Quinton Coples on the other side. If the Jets want reinforcements at the position, they may need to spend an early pick as rush linebacker lacks the depth of receiver or offensive tackle. The 6-foot-3, 252-pound Attaochu is well-versed in rushing the passer after starring in Tech's 3-4 scheme but remains a bit rough around the edges, too often biting on fakes and needing to improve his strength to rip through blocks. He has the long arms and explosive burst worthy of developing, however, and would offer nice value at the mid-way point in the second round.