New York Jets Sign OL Anthony Clement

Apr 18, 2006 at 08:00 PM

The New York Jets announced today the signing of offensive lineman Anthony Clement. Terms of the contract were undisclosed. The announcement was made by Jets' General Manager Mike Tannenbaum.

"Anthony is an experienced veteran who provides our offensive line with flexibility and depth," said Tannenbaum.

"I'm excited about joining my teammates in the off-season program," said Clement. "I look forward to working with Coach (Tony) Wise and learning the system."

Clement, 30, is an eight-year veteran of the National Football League who spent last season as a member of the San Francisco 49ers. The 6-8, 320-pound native of Lafayette, LA signed with the 49ers on August 19, 2005, and went on to play in 14 games, making six starts at tackle. Clement was selected in the second round of the 1998 draft out of Southwestern Louisiana (now called Louisiana-Lafayette) by the Arizona Cardinals. In his eight-year career he has played in 96 games and made 75 starts.

Clement is the eighth unrestricted free agent to join the Jets this off-season, joining linebackers Matt Chatham and Brad Kassell, cornerback Andre Dyson, defensive linemen Kimo von Oelhoffen and Monsanto Pope, wide receiver/kick returner Tim Dwight, and offensive lineman Trey Teague. The Jets also added veteran quarterback Patrick Ramsey via a trade with the Washington Redskins and re-signed unrestricted free agent tight end Chris Baker.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets Sign OL Dru Samia to Practice Squad, Release S Sheldrick Redwine

Former Vikings 4th-Round Pick Has Played in 15 Games Over Last 2 Seasons
news

Jets Activate LB Blake Cashman, Promote 2 from Practice Squad 

S Jarrod Wilson & TE Kenny Yeboah Elevated for Sunday's Game in London
news

Jets Sign S Jarrod Wilson to the Practice Squad

Veteran Safety Had 5 Tackles in the OT Win Over the Titans
news

Jets LB Blake Cashman Returns to Practice 

Green & White Signed DB Natrell Jamerson to Practice Squad
news

Jets Activate S Ashtyn Davis, S Sharrod Neasman

Green & White Waive RB Josh Adams; Elevate OL Isaiah Williams from Practice Squad
news

Jets S Ashtyn Davis, S Sharrod Neasman Return to Practice

Both Safeties Were Placed on Injured Reserve in September 
news

Jets Elevate OL Isaiah Williams to Active Roster vs. Broncos

Williams Originally Signed with the Jets on Aug. 21
news

Jets Sign FB Nick Bawden to Practice Squad

Green & White Also Placed DE Ronnie Blair on Practice Squad Injured Reserve
news

Jets Sign S Sheldrick Redwine to Practice Squad

Veteran S Took 13 ST Snaps vs. Patriots in Week 2
news

Jets LB B.J. Goodson Retires

Veteran 'Backer Played for Giants, Packers and Browns
news

Jets Sign OL Isaiah Williams to Practice Squad

O-Lineman Signed with Washington as an Undrafted Free Agent in 2016
news

Jets Sign LB Del'Shawn Phillips, Waive S Sheldrick Redwine

Phillips Was a Practice Squad Promotion During the First Two Games
Advertising