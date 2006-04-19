New York Jets Sign OL Anthony Clement

The New York Jets announced today the signing of offensive lineman Anthony Clement. Terms of the contract were undisclosed. The announcement was made by Jets' General Manager Mike Tannenbaum.

"Anthony is an experienced veteran who provides our offensive line with flexibility and depth," said Tannenbaum.

"I'm excited about joining my teammates in the off-season program," said Clement. "I look forward to working with Coach (Tony) Wise and learning the system."

Clement, 30, is an eight-year veteran of the National Football League who spent last season as a member of the San Francisco 49ers. The 6-8, 320-pound native of Lafayette, LA signed with the 49ers on August 19, 2005, and went on to play in 14 games, making six starts at tackle. Clement was selected in the second round of the 1998 draft out of Southwestern Louisiana (now called Louisiana-Lafayette) by the Arizona Cardinals. In his eight-year career he has played in 96 games and made 75 starts.