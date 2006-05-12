New York Jets 4th Annual Taste of the NFL Benefit

May 11, 2006 at 08:00 PM
article_336_multimedia.jpg

New York Jets 4th Annual Taste of the NFL Benefit

More than 500 people filled the Bridgewaters event space located in the South Street Seaport yesterday evening for the New York Jets 4th Annual Taste of the NFL Benefit – a night of football, food and fun!

Guests, including the Sopranos' Dominic Chianese, enjoyed food from some of the region's best restaurants including Ruby Foos Uptown, NOBU, Olives, Blue Smoke, Tavern on Jane, Tavern on Dean, The Biltmore Room, Almond Resorts – Barbados, Heartbeat, Icon, English Is Italian, Doris & Ed's in NJ, Madison's Bar & Grill in NJ, TAO, Michael Jordan's Steakhouse, Henry's End, ShopRite Dessert Table and Dinosaur BBQ.

More than twenty Jets players including Erik Coleman and Mike Nugent signed autographs and took photos while guests nibbled on chefs' favorite dishes. Guests also had the opportunity to bid on unique auction items including autographed memorabilia, local dining opportunities and getaway packages.

The benefit sponsored by the New York Jets, ShopRite, Kraft, Clorox and Acosta raised money and awareness in the fight against hunger. All proceeds benefited ShopRite Partners In Caring, a year-round community based program that fights hunger in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Delaware.

Over the past four years, the Jets have raised more than $400,000 for ShopRite Partners in Caring.

"The Jets' organization is proud to help fight hunger – a problem which we are committed to tackling until its eradication," said Jets President Jay Cross. "We have been pleased with the turnout and the enthusiasm this event has generated over the last four years and look forward to continuing to set the standard in the NFL in raising both awareness and dollars in the fight against hunger."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 Jets High School Coach of the Week Winners

See the Latest Recipients of the Jets High School Coach of the Week Honors
news

Jets, Atlantic Health System Continue to Fight Pediatric Cancer as Part of the NFL's 'Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer' Campaign

Children from Goryeb Children's Hospital Surprised by Quinnen Williams; Three Children Will Serve as Honorary Captains at Jets-Titans Game
news

Jets & Giants Host First Annual Salute to Service Bowl

Flag Football Game Featured Active-Duty Services Members from All Branches of the Armed Forces
news

Watch All 8 Episodes of EmpowHER - Jets Girls Flag Football All Access Series

See the Docuseries Chronicling the First Season of the Girls Flag Football League Sponsored by the Jets and Nike
news

Seton Hall Prep Takes First Place at Jets 11-ON Regional High School Football Tournament 

Union High School Took Victory in the Lineman Challenge
news

PCTI Bulldogs Win First NJ Girls High School Flag Football Championship Sponsored by Jets, Nike

Bulldogs Captured Inaugural Title at MetLife Stadium on Thursday
news

Jets Surprise Eight HS Seniors with $1,000 Scholarships as Part of NJ HS Girls Flag Football League

Scholarships Were Awarded Following the First Round of the League's Playoffs
news

All Stars Project and Jets Announce Lineup for 2021 Social Justice Partnership

Operation Conversation, Development Coaching, Development School for Youth and Operation Conversation: Cops & Kids Among the Programs
news

Jets CB Bless Austin Comes to Aid of the Hungry in Texas

Austin, Whose Sister Is Stationed at Fort Hood, Helped Finance 35,000 Meals Distributed by Food Care Center-Killeen 
news

Jets and Visa Team Up to Support Small Businesses

Two Northern NJ Black-Owned Small Businesses, Sweetpea Technologies and Mo'Pweeze Bakery to Receive $10,000 Grant
news

Jets, Nike Announce Creation of New Jersey High School Girls Flag Football Pilot League

Eight High Schools in New Jersey Will Participate in Spring of 2021
news

Jets Donate $1 Million to Social Justice Organizations

All Stars Project, Innocence Project, New York Urban League and Year Up to Receive $250,000 Each
Advertising