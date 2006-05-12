New York Jets 4th Annual Taste of the NFL Benefit





More than 500 people filled the Bridgewaters event space located in the South Street Seaport yesterday evening for the New York Jets 4th Annual Taste of the NFL Benefit – a night of football, food and fun!

Guests, including the Sopranos' Dominic Chianese, enjoyed food from some of the region's best restaurants including Ruby Foos Uptown, NOBU, Olives, Blue Smoke, Tavern on Jane, Tavern on Dean, The Biltmore Room, Almond Resorts – Barbados, Heartbeat, Icon, English Is Italian, Doris & Ed's in NJ, Madison's Bar & Grill in NJ, TAO, Michael Jordan's Steakhouse, Henry's End, ShopRite Dessert Table and Dinosaur BBQ.

More than twenty Jets players including Erik Coleman and Mike Nugent signed autographs and took photos while guests nibbled on chefs' favorite dishes. Guests also had the opportunity to bid on unique auction items including autographed memorabilia, local dining opportunities and getaway packages.

The benefit sponsored by the New York Jets, ShopRite, Kraft, Clorox and Acosta raised money and awareness in the fight against hunger. All proceeds benefited ShopRite Partners In Caring, a year-round community based program that fights hunger in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Delaware.

Over the past four years, the Jets have raised more than $400,000 for ShopRite Partners in Caring.