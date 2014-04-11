Muhammad Wilkerson Rules at Play 60 Event

The students entered the Jets' facility by walking off the bus and onto a red carpet guiding them toward the fieldhouse, where they stopped for a few photo ops along the way. Soon after, they were listening to the NFL star's words of wisdom before breaking off into groups for a variety of physical activities, including Zumba, relays and receiving drills. No, Wilkerson did not lead the dance class, although he did make for a fine quarterback.

"I'm going to stick to just playing with the kids, throwing footballs and watching them do their little touchdown dances," Wilkerson told me prior to the event's start. "I'm not too good with the dance moves, so I'll let the Zumba guy do that."

"The kids were totally psyched to be with Muhammad," said Brenda Beltram, a public relations specialist from the ADA. "When they'd catch a pass from him, you could see the excitement on their faces and then they would spike the ball and do their cool dances. There were a lot of high-fives and selfies with Muhammad."

Wilkerson hopes that his words of wisdom will stay with these kids for years to come.