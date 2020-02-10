2022 Jets Mock Drafts

Mock Draft: Who Do ESPN's Todd McShay and Bleacher Report's Matt Miller Have Jets Selecting?

Feb 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

mock-draft-mcshay-miller-AP_19321254370210
Butch Dill/Associated Press

Round 1, Pick 11: Louisville T Mekhi Becton — Todd McShay ESPN
This is another clear mix of need and value. First, the Jets allowed 52 sacks in 2019, the fourth most in the NFL. Second, left tackle Kelvin Beachum is a free agent. Becton and that massive 6-foot-7 frame would not only help protect Sam Darnold's blind side but also spark a Le'Veon Bell-led run game that never took off, finishing 31st in the league (78.6 yards per game), ahead of only the Dolphins. It makes a ton of sense, but don't be surprised to see the Jets kick the offensive line problem down the road in favor of finding an impact pass-rusher or shutdown cornerback. The problem is finding one outside the top 10.

Round 1, Pick 11: Georgia T Andrew Thomas — Matt Miller Bleacher Report
New general manager Joe Douglas knows he has to build an offensive line that can protect Sam Darnold. That's why he was hired.

The best news for the Jets has been the rise of Mekhi Becton; which in turn will push down other talented offensive linemen. That's the case with Georgia's Andrew Thomas, who for much of the season was believed to be the top tackle in the class.

Thomas played left tackle for the Bulldogs and knows the drill. He's coming from a pro-style offense and has experience against top-tier pass-rushers in the SEC. Thomas is ready to step in and protect Darnold.

With two picks in Round 2, the Jets can address needs at cornerback, edge-rusher and wide receiver. Thomas has to be the guy if he's on the board at No. 11.

Round 2, Pick 48: Utah EDGE Bradley Anae
Round 3, Pick 68 (via NYG): South Carolina WR Bryan Edwards
Round 3, Pick 79: Florida State RB Cam Akers
Round 4, Pick 117: Washington C Nick Harris
Round 5, Pick 159: Georgia Southern CB Kindle Vildor
Round 6, Pick 192: Oregon WR Juwan Johnson
Round 7, Pick 226: South Carolina TE Kyle Markway

