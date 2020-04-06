Mock Draft: Which T Does ESPN's Mel Kiper Have Jets Selecting at No. 11?

ESPN — Mel Kiper
Round 1, Pick 11: Alabama T Jedrick Wills
"The Jets made an effort to fix their offensive line in free agency, bringing back guard Alex Lewis and adding tackle George Fant and interior linemen Connor McGovern, Greg Van Roten and Josh Andrews. But that's not enough. They need another infusion of talent, particularly at right tackle, where Chuma Edoga played last season. Wills was a two-year starter at right tackle for the Crimson Tide, and he could step in on day one. Wide receiver is a position to watch here, with Robby Anderson signing in Carolina. I also thought about pass-rusher, but this is a little too high for second-ranked edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson."
NFL.com — Chad Reuter
Round 1, Pick 16 (via ATL): LSU EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson
"PROJECTED TRADE WITH FALCONS. The Jets move down and still get the pass rusher they desperately need. Chaisson is still learning the game, but he has the bend and quickness to be an effective edge player. New York gains third- and fifth-round picks this year in the deal."
Round 2, Pick 48: Texas A&M DT Justin Madubuike
Round 3, Pick 68 (via NYG): TCU WR Jalen Reagor
Round 3, Pick 78 (via ATL): Minnesota S Antoine Winfield Jr.
Round 3, Pick 79: Saint John's OL Ben Bartch
Round 4, Pick 120: Alabama DE Raekwon Davis
NFL.com — Charley Casserly
Round 1, Pick 11: Alabama T Jedrick Wills
"The Jets signed George Fant to play left tackle. Wills solidifies the right side."