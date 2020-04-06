Mock Draft: Which T Does ESPN's Mel Kiper Have Jets Selecting at No. 11?

ESPN — Mel Kiper

Round 1, Pick 11: Alabama T Jedrick Wills

"The Jets made an effort to fix their offensive line in free agency, bringing back guard Alex Lewis and adding tackle George Fant and interior linemen Connor McGovern, Greg Van Roten and Josh Andrews. But that's not enough. They need another infusion of talent, particularly at right tackle, where Chuma Edoga played last season. Wills was a two-year starter at right tackle for the Crimson Tide, and he could step in on day one. Wide receiver is a position to watch here, with Robby Anderson signing in Carolina. I also thought about pass-rusher, but this is a little too high for second-ranked edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson."