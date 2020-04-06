2022 Jets Mock Drafts

Mock Draft: Which T Does ESPN's Mel Kiper Have Jets Selecting at No. 11?

Apr 06, 2020 at 08:00 AM
kiper-mock-AP_20060590234387
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

ESPN — Mel Kiper
Round 1, Pick 11: Alabama T Jedrick Wills
"The Jets made an effort to fix their offensive line in free agency, bringing back guard Alex Lewis and adding tackle George Fant and interior linemen Connor McGovern, Greg Van Roten and Josh Andrews. But that's not enough. They need another infusion of talent, particularly at right tackle, where Chuma Edoga played last season. Wills was a two-year starter at right tackle for the Crimson Tide, and he could step in on day one. Wide receiver is a position to watch here, with Robby Anderson signing in Carolina. I also thought about pass-rusher, but this is a little too high for second-ranked edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson."

NFL.com — Chad Reuter
Round 1, Pick 16 (via ATL): LSU EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson
"PROJECTED TRADE WITH FALCONS. The Jets move down and still get the pass rusher they desperately need. Chaisson is still learning the game, but he has the bend and quickness to be an effective edge player. New York gains third- and fifth-round picks this year in the deal."

Round 2, Pick 48: Texas A&M DT Justin Madubuike
Round 3, Pick 68 (via NYG): TCU WR Jalen Reagor
Round 3, Pick 78 (via ATL): Minnesota S Antoine Winfield Jr.
Round 3, Pick 79: Saint John's OL Ben Bartch
Round 4, Pick 120: Alabama DE Raekwon Davis

NFL.com — Charley Casserly
Round 1, Pick 11: Alabama T Jedrick Wills
"The Jets signed George Fant to play left tackle. Wills solidifies the right side."

Related Content

news

Jets Mock Draft 15.0 | Final Projections Before 2022 NFL Draft

Joe Douglas Has Two First-Round Picks; NFL Draft Set for April 28-30 in Las Vegas

news

Jets Mock Draft 14.0 | ESPN's Mel Kiper, Todd McShay Combine for CB, WR and Pass Rusher in 3-Round Projection

Cincinnati's Sauce Gardner Popular Pick for Green & White Along with Oregon Pass Rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux

news

Jets Mock Draft 13.0 | ESPN's Mel Kiper Projects Trade to Select Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum

Popular 1st-Round Picks for Green & White Include Cincinnati CB Sauce Gardner, USC WR Drake London

news

Jets Mock Draft 12.0 | Which WR Does ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum Have Joe Douglas Selecting at No. 4?

Joe Douglas Has Picks No. 4, No. 10; Most Analysts Have Him Selecting Pass Rusher, WR or CB

news

Jets Mock Draft 11.0 | NFL Network Has Joe Douglas Selecting CB, WR in Round 1

CBS Sports Has Green & White Trading with Kansas City Chiefs

news

Jets Mock Draft 10.0 | Mel Kiper Has Green & White Selecting WR, CB

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux, Cincinnati's Sauce Gardner Popular Picks for Joe Douglas in Round 1

news

Jets Mock Draft 9.0 | Joe Douglas Selects OL, DE, WR, CB in 2-Round Projection

The Athletic, Pro Football Focus Has Joe Douglas Selecting Florida State Pass Rusher Jermaine Johnson

news

Jets Mock Draft 8.0 | Mel Kiper Has Green & White Adding Kyle Hamilton, Tyler Linderbaum in Round 1

NFL Network, CBS Sports Has Joe Douglas Adding Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson at No. 10

news

Jets Mock Draft 7.0 | Daniel Jeremiah Has Joe Douglas Addressing OL, CB

PFF Has Green & White Selecting EDGE, CB; CBS Sports Has Projected Trade with Steelers

news

Jets Mock Draft 6.0 | NFL.com 3-Round Mock Draft Has Projected Trade with Steelers

CBS Sports, Pro Football Focus Has Joe Douglas Adding WR with No. 10 Pick in 2022 NFL Draft

news

Jets Mock Draft 5.0 | ESPN's Todd McShay Has Joe Douglas Addressing O-Line, Secondary

N.C. State's Ikem Ekwonu, Notre Dame Kyle Hamilton Popular Selections for Green & White

news

Jets Mock Draft 4.0 | CBS Sports Has Joe Douglas Addressing Secondary, Offensive Line in Round 1

Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton, N.C. State's Ikem Ekwonu Popular Picks for Green & White at No. 4 and No. 10

Advertising