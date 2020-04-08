Mock Draft: Todd McShay's 2-Round Projection Has Jets Selecting WR and DE

ESPN — Todd McShay

Round 1, Pick 11: Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy

"[Mekhi] Becton also would make sense here, as that offensive line still needs work, but Jeudy is the class' best route runner and top wideout available. How can the Jets, who would be entering the season with Jamison Crowder and Breshad Perriman as their top two wide receivers, pass on this type of playmaker? The Jets were one of four NFL teams to average fewer than 200 passing yards and score fewer than 20 passing touchdowns last season, and that was with Robby Anderson still in green."

Round 2, Pick 48: Auburn DE Marlon Davidson

"It's not easy to skip out on the offensive tackle position -- or cornerback -- but there just isn't a player worth reaching down the board for at No. 48. So instead, the Jets tack on an edge rusher in Davidson, who has power, explosiveness and versatility."

CBS Sports — Ryan Wilson

Round 1, Pick 11: Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy

"Jamison Crowder led the Jets in receptions, followed by running back Le'Veon Bell. Third on that list: explosive downfield threat Robby Anderson, who is now in Carolina. Jeudy has drawn comparisons to Odell Beckham and there's no doubt he'd be a welcome addition to Adam Gase's offense."

Round 2, Pick 48: Alabama EDGE Terrell Lewis

"Lewis is a first-round talent who battled injuries in 2017 and 2018. If he can stay healthy, he can be dominant."

Round 3, Pick 68 (via NYG): Utah CB Jaylon Johnson

"The Jets bolster the secondary with Johnson, who had a standout season for Utah."

Round 3, Pick 79: Mississippi State LB Willie Gay Jr.

"Gay flies all over the field and is solid in pass coverage but he comes with off-field baggage."