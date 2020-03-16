Mock Draft: NFL.com, The Athletic's 3-Round Projections

The Athletic — Dane Brugler

Round 1, Pick 11: Georgia T Andrew Thomas

"The Jets are expected to be aggressive in free agency on the offensive line, which could ultimately swing the direction in which general manager Joe Douglas goes with this pick. Thomas, who played left and right tackle at Georgia, has some balance issues, but projects as a steady NFL starter."

Round 2, Pick 48: LSU C Lloyd Cushenberry

Round 3, Pick 68 (via NYG): USC WR Michael Pittman

Round 3, Pick 79: Tennessee EDGE Darrell Taylor