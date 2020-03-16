2022 Jets Mock Drafts

Mock Draft: NFL.com, The Athletic's 3-Round Projections

Mar 16, 2020 at 08:05 AM
The Athletic — Dane Brugler
Round 1, Pick 11: Georgia T Andrew Thomas
"The Jets are expected to be aggressive in free agency on the offensive line, which could ultimately swing the direction in which general manager Joe Douglas goes with this pick. Thomas, who played left and right tackle at Georgia, has some balance issues, but projects as a steady NFL starter."
Round 2, Pick 48: LSU C Lloyd Cushenberry
Round 3, Pick 68 (via NYG): USC WR Michael Pittman
Round 3, Pick 79: Tennessee EDGE Darrell Taylor

NFL.com — Chad Reuter
Round 1, Pick 11: Iowa T Tristan Wirfs
"The Jets O-line is a mess right now. Wirfs gives them a stout protector whether he's at guard or tackle."
Round 2, Pick 48: LSU C Lloyd Cushenberry
Round 3, Pick 68 (via NYG): Boise State WR John Hightower
Round 3, Pick 79: Tennessee EDGE Darrell Taylor

