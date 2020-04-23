Mock Draft: Final Predictions on Who the Jets Will Select

NFL Network — Lance Zierlein

Round 1, Pick 11: Alabama T Jedrick Wills

"The Jets will have to dodge some draft bullets in order to have one of the top four tackles fall to them at Pick No. 11. But in this scenario, the best tackle in the draft is ready and waiting."

The Athletic — Dane Brugler

Round 1, Pick 11: Louisville T Mekhi Becton

"With no receivers off the board so far, the Jets will be tempted to go in that direction. But Becton has the talent to develop into the stabilizing force New York has been seeking on the offensive line."

Bleacher Report — Matt Miller

Round 1, Pick 11: Louisville T Mekhi Becton

The New York Jets will be watching with anticipation as the offensive tackles fall off the board with hopes of drafting a true blindside protector for Sam Darnold. In Mekhi Becton, they would have that and more. Becton has the most upside of any offensive tackle in the 2020 draft class thanks to his massive 6'7", 364-pound frame with violent finishing power and smooth agility for a man his size. He's a little raw, but his ability to develop quickly with good coaching can't be underestimated. If Becton is on the board with Wills and Thomas off, he's a smart pick for general manager Joe Douglas' first draft.

Round 2, Pick 48: USC WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Round 3, Pick 68 (via NYG): Utah EDGE Bradlee Anae

Round 3, Pick 79: Virginia CB Bryce Hall

Round 4, Pick 120: Memphis RB Antonio Gibson

Round 5, Pick 158: Ohio State IOL Jonah Jackson

Round 6, Pick 191: Michigan S Josh Metellus

Round 6, Pick 211 (via KC): Iowa QB Nate Stanley

NFL Network — Daniel Jeremiah

Round 1, Pick 11: Louisville T Mekhi Becton

"The Jets could opt for the top WR or trade down, but Becton's upside is too tempting."

ESPN — Mel Kiper Jr.

Round 1, Pick 11: Louisville T Mekhi Becton

"With the wide receiver class so deep, the Jets could grab a starter in Round 2. They can't afford to miss on the top tier of this tackle class, though, and Becton is an athletic player with outstanding feet."

NBC Sports — Peter King

Round 1, Pick 11: Louisville T Mekhi Becton

"And the run on tackles ends after 11 picks, right about where the football world thinks it will—with GM Joe Douglas' first draft choice as Jets GM. Becton is 6-7 ½ and 365 pounds. He will be the Andre the Giant of the AFC East. 'The most impressive thing about him,' his former college coach at Louisville, Bobby Petrino, said, 'is he can reverse-dunk.' Yikes. I do believe that Sam Darnold would find the most impressive thing about his left tackle for the next eight years would be keeping him clean 16 Sundays each fall. This would be a solid pick for Douglas, and not just because Becton can block out the sun. He's competitive and feisty."

NFL.com — Chad Reuter

Round 1, Pick 11: Louisville T Mekhi Becton

"There have not been many offensive tackles in recent years with Becton's combination of size (6-foot-7, 364 pounds) and foot quickness. He's a finisher and has the ability to play right tackle on the Jets' revamped line."

Round 2, Pick 48: Ohio State CB Damon Arnette

Round 3, Pick 68 (via NYG): Florida EDGE Jonathan Greenard

Round 3, Pick 79: Notre Dame WR Chase Claypool

Round 4, Pick 120: Texas S Brandon Jones

Round 5, Pick 158: Kansas EDGE Azur Kamara

Round 6, Pick 191: LSU T Saahdiq Charles

Round 6, Pick 211 (via KC): Texas A&M Braden Mann

PFF — Kevin Cole

Round 1, Pick 11: Oklahoma CeeDee Lamb

"Lamb gives the third-year quarterback the WR1 he desperately needs. The Jets now have a sneaky deep receiving group, with Jamison Crowder roaming underneath, Breshad Perriman clearing out deep and Lamb working all areas of the field."

Round 2, Pick 48: Boise State T Ezra Cleveland

Round 3, Pick 68 (via NYG): UCLA CB Darnay Holmes

Round 3, Pick 79: Michigan State EDGE Kenny Willekes