Mock Draft: ESPN, NFL Network, Bleacher Report Post-Combine Shakeup

Todd McShay — ESPN Round 1, Pick 11: Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy "I wouldn't be surprised to see the Jets go offensive line here. But rather than reaching here after those three tackles went off the board, let's get Sam Darnold someone to throw to -- especially since Robby Anderson might suit up elsewhere in 2020. Jeudy is a masterful route runner and tracks the deep ball extremely well. He'd be an instant target for Darnold in a passing game that was one of four to average fewer than 200 yards and score fewer than 20 touchdowns last season."

Matt Miller — Bleacher Report

Round 1, Pick 11: Georgia T Andrew Thomas

"Four straight offensive tackles come off the board with the New York Jets getting their left tackle of the future. Andrew Thomas dominated in the SEC while playing on the left side, which makes his transition to the NFL a little easier to project than his counterparts like Wills Jr. and Wirfs who played on the right side in college. General manager Joe Douglas will prioritize the offensive line early in his tenure as he looks to give Sam Darnold the protection he needs at quarterback. Thomas can step into the left tackle position immediately, solving the biggest of the Jets' question marks this offseason. With all of the wide receivers still on the board, that has to be tempting for Douglas and Co., but league sources continue to insist that a receiver in the first round is not how the Jets will operate with this front office."