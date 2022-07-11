Marty Lyons Foundation to Host 36th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic

The Marty Lyons Foundation (MLF) will host its 36th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic on Monday, August 8, 2022 at Old Westbury Golf & Country Club, 270 Wheatley Road, Old Westbury, New York, 11568. Registration and brunch begin at 9:30 a.m., shotgun start at 11:30 a.m. with cocktails, dinner, awards, auction and raffle at approximately 5:00 p.m.

In celebration of the 40th Anniversary of The Marty Lyons Foundation, the New York Jets organization have been selected to receive The Keith Muglia Honoree of the Year award. The Jets take great pride in a long-standing, year-round commitment to their community. The programs in place are funded by the New York Jets Foundation and look to positively influence the lives of young men and women in the tri-state area, particularly in disadvantaged communities. The New York Jets have been proud supporters of the mission of The Marty Lyons Foundation since its inception.

"As honored as we are to receive this prestigious award, we are even more honored to support The Marty Lyons Foundation and the thousands of unforgettable wishes they have been able to fulfill in the last 40 years," said New York Jets President, Hymie Elhai. "Marty saw a need to create joy and wonderful memories during the most difficult times in life. We hope to continue to support him and his foundation as he provides much needed respite to countless children and their families as they fight terminal or life-threatening illness."

"The members of our board, our volunteers and the families of the wish children are grateful to The New York Jets Foundation, front office, alumni, former owner Leon Hess and now the Johnson Family for the organization's longtime support of our mission. As part of our 40th Anniversary, the Celebrity Golf Classic is the perfect event for us to honor the New York Jets, both for what they have meant to me in my professional career on and off the field, my personal life and for their dedication, commitment and contributions to the Foundation which have impacted the lives of countless wish children," said Marty Lyons, Founder and Chairman of the Marty Lyons Foundation.

The New York Jets were founded in 1959 as the New York Titans, an original member of the American Football League (AFL). The Jets won Super Bowl III, defeating the NFL's Baltimore Colts in 1969. In 1970, the franchise joined the National Football League in the historic AFL–NFL merger that set the foundation for today's league.

The Celebrity Golf Classic, the premiere fundraising event of the year, benefits the Marty Lyons Foundation's mission of granting special wishes to children between the ages of 3 to 17 who have been diagnosed with life-threatening or terminal illnesses.

The Marty Lyons Foundation, now in its 40th year, is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization founded by Marty Lyons, a former NFL defensive lineman for the New York Jets and member of the

ABOUT THE MARTY LYONS FOUNDATION

Legendary "New York Sack Exchange." Marty Lyons was forced to "see the frailty, unfairness and wonder of life", after experiencing three life-altering events in March of 1982. He was determined to establish a Foundation that would garner hope to children who were fighting unthinkable battles. With the encouragement of his family and friends, he formed the Marty Lyons Foundation in December of 1982. In the years since, the organization has helped thousands of children and their families create beautiful, lifelong memories that will put a smile on their faces for years to come. This Foundation has worked endlessly to bring hope and happiness to the hearts of these children.

MLF is unique in that it will consider granting a second wish to a deserving child who is facing medical complications and may need the inspiration to once again face the battle of their lives. Since it was established, The Marty Lyons Foundation has granted 8,100 wishes that have brightened the lives of countless children. By playing a fun-filled day of golf or attending the dinner, supporters help provide the Foundation with the much-needed resources to fulfill its mission of granting children their special wishes.