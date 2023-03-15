LB Quincy Williams Re-Signs with Jets

The Jets made a dramatic defensive jump from the 2011 to the 2022 season. With Williams joining a new young group, the Jets finished No. 32 in total defense (397.6 yds/g), No. 28 in yards per play (5.9), No. 32 in first downs per game (23.6) and 24th in sacks per pass attempt (5.62%). After an offseason that featured the drafting of CB Sauce Gardner, the free-agent signing of CB D.J. Reed and the healthy return of DE Carl Lawson, the Jets finished No. 4 in total defense (311.1 yds/g), No. 2 in yards per play (4.84) , No. 3 in first downs per game (18.2) and 10th in sacks per pass attempt (8.09%).

"We basically tore the defense down and started from the foundation," Williams said. "I feel like this year we built the foundation and we have the building blocks to be a great defense. And now we just build from there and be more consistent, and the biggest thing this offseason is about finishing."