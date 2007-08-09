Join the Team and Kick Off the Season





The New York Jets will host their annual Kickoff Luncheon at Cipriani Wall Street on Wednesday, Aug. 29. Don't miss this opportunity to meet the entire 2007 team as well as your favorite alumni and coaching staff. Luncheon guests will also have the opportunity to bid on one-of-a-kind experiences during a live auction.

Tickets for this exciting event are selling out fast! For more information and to purchase your luncheon ticket, contact Kickoff Luncheon Headquarters at 212-888-7003 today. The luncheon begins at noon.

This year the Jets will honor John Adam Kanas, chairman, president and CEO of North Fork Bank. In addition, the luncheon proceeds will benefit not one but two important charities: the New York Jets Foundation and the Alliance for Lupus Research (ALR).

Over the past seven years, the Jets and their charitable foundation have donated or contributed more than $7 million to promote youth health, fitness and education, particularly in disadvantaged communities. From fighting childhood obesity through the Generation Jets: Be Lean & Green initiative to launching a football team in a Harlem high school and urging students in the Bronx to eat right and move more, the New York Jets make investments that make a difference in the lives of others.

In addition, since 2001, the New York Jets have raised more than $5.5 million for the ALR through proceeds from this luncheon and participation in the alliance's signature fundraising program, "Walk with Us to Cure Lupus" events throughout the tri-state area.