Join the GenJets Club

Nov 19, 2007 at 10:46 AM
The Generation Jets Club is back for the 2007-08 season and it's better than ever!

This year, the GenJets Club membership offers more than ever before.

New benefits include:

  • Four personalized letters from players and coaches throughout the season giving you the inside scoop on what's happening with the team both on and off the field.
  • Great discounts and special merchandise offers emailed to you regularly.
  • Access to contests, trivia and special offers including the Generation Jets Kid Fan of the Year Contest.
  • An invitation to participate in Generation Jets Camp — our new and improved summer clinic — in the spring of 2008, where you will learn football skills from some of your favorite Jets players and coaches.

You can pick up your Generation Jets Club Merchandise Package, which includes a backpack, notebook, folders and pencil case, at Generation Jets Fest @ Training Camp or at the 2008 Generation Jets Camp.

So sign up now and don't miss this opportunity to become part of the better-than-ever Generation Jets Club. For more information on how to sign up and for the latest information about your favorite team, check out our new GenJets section on our website, www.newyorkjets.com.

