John Franklin Myers: Jets Defensive Line Has a 'Unique Opportunity'

John Franklin-Myers is entering his sixth NFL season. While he's one of the veterans of the defensive line this year, he is still finding ways he can improve.

"I think each and every year, you got to find something that you want to work on," Franklin-Myers said. "For me it was, how do I want to attack guys? How do I want to make everything look the same? So, it was big for me some of these unpadded days where we can't power, how do I show power, but still work some finesse moves? I think that was important for me. I'm on year six, and you kind of run out of things to work on. I have great things in my toolbox, but again, I want to be able to do everything no matter what I get. So, I think it was important for me to do that this camp and I've been happy with the results and I'm ready to show it off."

Last year, Franklin-Myers started all 17 games for the Jets and was a key contributor to a defense that finished 4th in yards allowed. He had a career-high 38 tackles and 20 QB hits, 5 sacks, 4 tackles for loss, and 1 pass defense. Even though Franklin-Myers had a solid season, he believes there is another level he can get to this year.