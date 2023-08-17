Joe Tippmann in the Hunt to Be Jets Starting Center

However, the Wisconsin product had to place the center competition on the backburner Wednesday. The Jets' second-round selection (No. 43 overall) stepped in for Tomlinson for the team's joint practice with Tampa Bay. He remained there in Thursday's practice, too.

"I know it's unfortunate that he's getting these reps at guard because of the injuries," Saleh said. "He's got so much athleticism and he's got elite strain in his game, which is awesome. He's got to learn all this stuff and continue to just work on the nuances of football."

Tippmann didn't do too much cross-training during his time in Madison, WI. Of his 1,456 snaps over three seasons with the Badgers, he took 11 at guard and 1,445 at center. Tippmann took reps at guard during OTAs and has been a quick study in camp.

"The first day I was a little uncomfortable at it," Tippmann said. "But I am quickly gaining that comfort level. Being able to jump back and forth between guard and center is a great opportunity for me to try out a new position."

Going forward, Saleh would like to see Tippmann improve his performance against starter-level defenders and build chemistry with Rodgers.