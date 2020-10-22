Joe Flacco on Sam Darnold: 'He's Got a Ton of Talent'

HC Adam Gase Says ‘All Options Open’ at QB vs. Buffalo

Oct 22, 2020 at 11:22 AM
bell headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_358A0703-darnold-flacco-thumb

Joe Flacco has a place in the heart of every interviewer.

The veteran QB doesn't dish any secrets, but when he responds to a question Jersey Joe is honest, forthright and expansive. Even in the disjointed time of Zoom "meetings" instead of being face-to-face with ink-stained scribes, the man on the computer screen sounds like a sage veteran — because he is a sage veteran.

In the team's regular Zoom-ba interviews on Wednesday, Flacco, the starter the past two Jets games with Sam Darnold (shoulder) out injured, said that he stands with his quarterbacking teammate.

"I think it's always tough to evaluate a quarterback, based off of what our results are," Flacco said, referring to the team's 0-6 start. "Every quarterback in the league is in a unique situation to them and their team. And I think that this organization understands that we're not playing up to the level we want to right now, but I don't think that, you know, it's fair and I don't think that they're doing that, I don't think that they're looking at Sam in the light of what our record is right now, what we've necessarily done on offense. It's a unique situation right now and I think he's proven that he can be tough and mentally strong and I think this is one of those things that, when you have confidence in somebody like him, if you come out on the other end of this, it makes you that much better of a player."

Both quarterbacks took reps with the first team in practice on Wednesday and Head Coach Adam Gase declined to show his cards ahead of Sunday's rematch against the visiting Buffalo Bills (4-2).

"We've got to kind of work them both," Gase said. "We'll see how it plays out. I think having Joe [Flacco] as someone that has a lot of experience, and my confidence level on him if it's a little fewer reps is I'll be alright with that. To me it's that he can handle that. If we were talking about like a second-year player that was behind Sam, then I'd be a little more concerned."

Flacco started in the Jets' two most-recent losses, and admitted after the Miami game that he was not at his best. That said, the accomplished veteran is confident in his ability and supportive of Darnold, 23, who is in his third season in the NFL.

"Well listen, everybody likes to act like the quarterback's the guy that drives the ship and he does it all by himself, but every single position on the field is just as reliant on the guy next to him as the other guy is, and the quarterback is no different in that standpoint," Flacco said. "So, you have to play together as a unit, no matter who's out there, and you have to try to make it work as best as you can, but this is a true team sport and that requires all 11 guys on each side of the ball playing together."

Gase said that Darnold looked good Wednesday, and added: "It didn't seem like he had any kind of - just watching him didn't see any discomfort and things like that. I'm sure there was, he's probably trying to hide it a little bit."

Flacco, a Super Bowl winner and MVP with the Baltimore Ravens, knows what it takes to succeed in the NFL, and he is bullish on Darnold's short- and long-term success as the Jets begin to benefit from the return of players like WRs Denzel Mims and Breshad Perriman from injury.

"It's tough, I think we all have those expectations, but at the same time, when is the whole offense healthy in the NFL?" Flacco said. He added: "He [Darnold] wants to do things the right way. He wants to go out there and he wants to get the ball to guys, he plays hard, you can tell he works hard at it in the classroom. He wants to be the guy that does everything the right way, puts a lot of pressure on himself to go out there and play well and take care of all those things. I also think that he's a guy that once he gets out there, when he lets it loose and he kind of plays mentally free, he's got a ton of talent and he can really sling it. I think he's been great; I think he's been great to be able to be here with and experience what he is all about because he loves the game and wants to do it the right way."

Photos | Best Images from the First Practice of Bills Week

See the Best Photos from Wednesday's Practice During Week 7

E_SZP_0043-thumb
1 / 40
E_A9200089
2 / 40
E_SZP_0534
3 / 40
E_SZP_0505
4 / 40
E_SZP_0266
5 / 40
E_SZP_0030
6 / 40
E_SZP_0365
7 / 40
E_SZP_0693
8 / 40
E_SZP_0579
9 / 40
E_SZP_0519
10 / 40
E_SZP_0621
11 / 40
E_SZP_0604
12 / 40
E_SZP_0374
13 / 40
E_SZP_0353
14 / 40
E_SZP_0516
15 / 40
E_SZP_0497
16 / 40
E_SZP_0355
17 / 40
E_SZP_0209
18 / 40
E_SZP_0349
19 / 40
E_SZP_0148
20 / 40
E_SZP_0310
21 / 40
E_SZP_0335
22 / 40
E_SZP_0293
23 / 40
E_SZP_0022
24 / 40
E_A9200345
25 / 40
E_SZP_0219
26 / 40
E_SZP_0194
27 / 40
E_SZP_0303
28 / 40
E_SZP_0183
29 / 40
E_SZP_0096
30 / 40
E_A9200274
31 / 40
E_SZP_0077
32 / 40
E_A9200068
33 / 40
E_SZP_0001
34 / 40
E_A9200145
35 / 40
E_A9200422
36 / 40
E_SZP_0008
37 / 40
E_A9200041
38 / 40
E_A9200283
39 / 40
E_A9200002
40 / 40

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

3 Matchups to Watch: Jets vs. Bills

Green & White Must Contain Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs 
news

How Jets' S Ashtyn Davis Is Staying Grounded in Rookie Season

Third-Round Pick Has Taken 35 Defensive Snaps and 51 on Special Teams
news

Where Are They Now: John Dockery

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from Harvard
news

Bill Mathis, Titans/Jets Great from 1960-69, Passes Away at 81

RB Showed His Versatility & Toughness in Franchise's 1st Game, in Super Bowl III & in Final AFL Game
news

Adam Gase: Sam Darnold Is 'on a Pitch Count' in Bid to Return as Jets QB

HC Says Signal-Caller for Bills Will Depend on How His Young QB Feels After This Week's Practices
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 7 vs. Bills - Wednesday

QB Sam Darnold, OL Mekhi Becton & WR Jamison Crowder Limited at Practice
news

Jets Designate CB Bryce Hall to Return to Practice

Rookie Fifth-Round Pick Led Nation with 24 PDs in 2018 
news

Wischusen's Point of View | 2 Jets Observations Leading Up to Week 7 Against the Bills

Jets Radio Play-by-Play Announcer Bob Wischusen Shares His Thoughts Ahead of the Buffalo Game
news

Bob Rais, PA Voice of the Jets at Shea Stadium, Has Died at 95

Part of the Golden Age of NY Sports Public Address Announcers Beginning with His 1st Game
news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets vs. Bills

Broadcast and Stream Info for the Week 7 Matchup at MetLife Stadium
news

Jets' Braden Mann: Six Weeks in, 'It's Been a Wild Ride'

Rookie Punter Likes to 'Stick' It to Returners, When Necessary

Advertising