Joe Flacco on Sam Darnold: 'He's Got a Ton of Talent'

Flacco started in the Jets' two most-recent losses, and admitted after the Miami game that he was not at his best. That said, the accomplished veteran is confident in his ability and supportive of Darnold, 23, who is in his third season in the NFL.

"Well listen, everybody likes to act like the quarterback's the guy that drives the ship and he does it all by himself, but every single position on the field is just as reliant on the guy next to him as the other guy is, and the quarterback is no different in that standpoint," Flacco said. "So, you have to play together as a unit, no matter who's out there, and you have to try to make it work as best as you can, but this is a true team sport and that requires all 11 guys on each side of the ball playing together."

Gase said that Darnold looked good Wednesday, and added: "It didn't seem like he had any kind of - just watching him didn't see any discomfort and things like that. I'm sure there was, he's probably trying to hide it a little bit."

Flacco, a Super Bowl winner and MVP with the Baltimore Ravens, knows what it takes to succeed in the NFL, and he is bullish on Darnold's short- and long-term success as the Jets begin to benefit from the return of players like WRs Denzel Mims and Breshad Perriman from injury.