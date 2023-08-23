Jets WR Randall Cobb Offers Best Wishes, Support for Retiring Corey Davis 

And that's what Cobb will do on the Jets offense that features a couple of more old heads in 15th-season and almost 38-year-old left tackle Duane Brown, who returned to practice Wednesday from his shoulder rehab, and of course Aaron Rodgers, who will turn 40 before his 19th NFL season and his first with the Jets comes to a close in the new year.

Rodgers earlier this week was asked about one aspect of his pigskin personality, a certain ramping up of passion while hard at work with his teammates.

"There may have been some comments about me that I don't know are true anymore," he said. "You know, Cobby said some things about how you've got to watch out because you know 8's going to snap at some point. I don't feel like I'm the snapping type anymore. I mean, I'm going to raise my level of intensity, but that doesn't mean I'm going to embarrass anybody. I don't want to do that. I want to make guys feel like they're a part of this and they're going to get that respect and that kindness."

Cobb may have said that a few years ago when 8 wore 12 in green and gold. But after this most recent practice, the wideout said Rodgers definitely is more tolerant this season.