Jets WR Randall Cobb a Big Believer in 'the Gospel of Aaron'

After eight seasons in Green Bay, Cobb spent two seasons in Texas (with Dallas and then Houston) before the Packers, at the behest of Rodgers, got him to return to northeastern Wisconsin. Overall, in his 13-year career, Cobb has 625 receptions, 7,585 receiving yards and 53 touchdown catches in the regular season.

Cobb, who will turn 33 toward the end of August, has slowly been working his way back from an ankle injury that ended his 2022 season early.

"It was great, nice to get back out there after a long recovery," he said. "For me, I'm happy to be back on the field. I'm taking it day by day and have to continue to grow my wind. It won't happen overnight."

What Cobb and Lazard have, in a very real sense, been serving as conduits of that "Gospel of Aaron" to their new teammates. Especially to the emerging star wide receiver in Garrett Wilson, last season's NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

"Football IQ is a huge thing [for Rodgers], not just running plays on paper," Cobb said. "Things come to life. For a receiver, it's important getting open at the right time whatever the play call may be, whether you're the first read or the last. It's about understanding where you fit in is a huge piece. If you get open, but he's not looking at you it's because you're last on the progression. It's more than just the play call, you have to understand where you fit into the big picture."

Throughout his career, Cobb has filled many roles: wide receiver and return man on special teams. With the departure of Braxton Berrios to Miami, the spot is up for grabs. In his career, Cobb has returned 903 punts with a 9.2 yards per average and 76 kickoffs with a 25.3 per average.