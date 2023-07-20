Jets WR Garrett Wilson 'Reminds' QB Aaron Rodgers of All-Pro Davante Adams

After winning the NFL's 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Award and becoming the first Jets rookie WR with 1,000 yards receiving, Garrett Wilson is looking for an even better encore.
Two days into training camp, Wilson is off to a good start, drawing comparisons from his future Hall of Fame signal-caller to Raiders All-Pro receiver Davante Adams.
"Look," QB Aaron Rodgers said Thursday after practice, "I love Davante and I saw him this summer. He is in a category all by himself still. But, that 17 [Adams] reminds me of the other 17 [Wilson] as far as his ability to get in and out of breaks and his quick twitch at the line of scrimmage."
Allen Lazard, Adams teammate for four seasons in Green Bay, added: "Garrett is incredible. I see a lot of resemblance to Davante. To me, Davante is the best in the league, hands down. But there are a lot of things they do as far as mannerisms, personality, abilities that resemble each other."
Rodgers played eight seasons with Adams in Green Bay and the duo connected for 68 touchdown passes, the most between a quarterback and wide receiver in Packer history. Wilson is coming off a tremendous rookie season totaling 83 receptions for 1,103 yards and 4 touchdowns, ranking top 20 league-wide in both.
After practicing with Wilson throughout the summer at minicamp and OTAs, Rodgers and Lazard see the similarity to the six-time Pro Bowler's signature release and quick twitch abilities.
"I was really able to join the [Packers] when Davante was really taking that next step in his career and solidifying himself as a top receiver," Lazard said. "But I am seeing a lot of those same attributes in Year 2 of Garrett."
A Pro Bowl alternate last season, Wilson featured that impressive release during Thursday's practice. Lined up in the slot, Wilson beat his defender off the ball and broke to the outside for a 7-yard reception from Rodgers.
After practice, Wilson admitted that Adams was his favorite receiver growing up and he modeled his game after him.
"Yeah," Wilson said when asked if he sees similarities between him and Davante. "I grew up watching him play and he was my favorite receiver growing up. ... I try to take a lot of things from what he did well. But he is special, and you can see the lab work he puts in throughout the offseason and I am trying to get to that point."
Wilson said he got in the "lab" this offseason and worked on being more consistent in getting off the line. Now in camp working with Lazard and Rodgers, they are helping him mature and improve.
"Depending on whatever defensive back I am getting on when I get in press coverage, I want to consistently be able to get into my route as fast as possible," Wilson said.
Lazard added: "I know Aaron has and I am trying to teach him the intricacies of the game. We are trying to teach him what he can add to his game and what can help him get to that next level."
