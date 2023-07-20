Jets WR Garrett Wilson 'Reminds' QB Aaron Rodgers of All-Pro Davante Adams

After practicing with Wilson throughout the summer at minicamp and OTAs, Rodgers and Lazard see the similarity to the six-time Pro Bowler's signature release and quick twitch abilities.

"I was really able to join the [Packers] when Davante was really taking that next step in his career and solidifying himself as a top receiver," Lazard said. "But I am seeing a lot of those same attributes in Year 2 of Garrett."

A Pro Bowl alternate last season, Wilson featured that impressive release during Thursday's practice. Lined up in the slot, Wilson beat his defender off the ball and broke to the outside for a 7-yard reception from Rodgers.

After practice, Wilson admitted that Adams was his favorite receiver growing up and he modeled his game after him.

"Yeah," Wilson said when asked if he sees similarities between him and Davante. "I grew up watching him play and he was my favorite receiver growing up. ... I try to take a lot of things from what he did well. But he is special, and you can see the lab work he puts in throughout the offseason and I am trying to get to that point."

Wilson said he got in the "lab" this offseason and worked on being more consistent in getting off the line. Now in camp working with Lazard and Rodgers, they are helping him mature and improve.

"Depending on whatever defensive back I am getting on when I get in press coverage, I want to consistently be able to get into my route as fast as possible," Wilson said.