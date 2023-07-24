Jets Veteran WR Corey Davis: 'I've Got to Control What I Can Control'

The Jets' rapid-fire signings of wide receivers Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman Jr., and Randall Cobb created a crowded room. An obvious question was whether there would be an open seat in the room for the veteran Corey Davis.

The matter of whether he would be back to possibly catch passes from quarterback Aaron Rodgers or perhaps be a cap casualty became an earworm that dogged Davis through what he described as a long offseason.

"It was a lot of that, but it was all out of my control," Davis said on Sunday, the final day the Jets will train before the pads come on for Tuesday's workout. "The offseason was long, and I was at the point where there was uncertainty with the moves they made. It was hard not to think that. I've got to control what I can control."

Davis, 28, is preparing for his third season in Green & White and seventh campaign in the NFL after playing for four seasons with the Tennessee Titans. Over his two seasons with the Jets, Davis has had to deal with a series of injuries that limited him to 9 games, 34 receptions for 492 yards and 4 TDs in 2021 and then 13 games, 32 catches for 536 and 2 TDs last season. Those number came after Davis turned in two 65-reception seasons (2018 and 2020).

As public as head coach Robert Saleh was in the offseason about Davis' place on the team, he also maintained communication with the imposing 6-3, 209 inviting target.