Jets Training Camp Preview | CBs Room Is Eager and Talented, but 'Green'

Bryce Hall and Bless Austin Lead a Young CB Group

Jul 12, 2021 at 08:30 AM
bell headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_SNY_9821-hall-thumb

What's New?
The room that is the most "green" among Jets players? Few would dispute that the team's roster of cornerbacks, while promising and keen for competition, is inexperienced.

In the latter rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft, GM Joe Douglas went big for cornerbacks, nabbing Michael Carter II (Rd 5, Duke), Jason Pinnock (Rd 5, Pittsburgh) and Brandin Echols (Rd 6, Kentucky). Before the draft, Douglas also signed former Saints player Justin Hardee in free agency. After three days in Cleveland, he added undrafted free agent Isaiah Dunn (Oregon State).

"There's a lot of work to be had obviously," Head Coach Robert Saleh said. "They're young, they've got great mental demeanor, they've got great content, they want to learn, they want to do good."

Players to Watch
Bless Austin, entering his third pro season, appeared in 18 games in 2019-20 while totaling 86 tackles, 8 PDs and 2 FF. The 6-1, 198-pounder has good length and plays with physicality on the perimeter. Bryce Hall, who came back from a leg injury, was a value pick in 2020 who played in eight games last season. He showed some promise (a one-handed interception against the Rams), but also had those "rookie moments."

Hardee is a special-teams standout who played sparingly on defense in New Orleans. Carter, the team's second guy named Michael Carter, was the first of the three cornerbacks drafted this year. Last season, Carter started all 11 games and had 41 tackles, 3 TFL and 2 INTs. He finished tied for ninth in the ACC in pass defenses with 10. Javelin Guidry, an undrafted free agent last year, flashed down the stretch at nickel with 4 forced fumbles.

Key Questions
In total, the current group has a combined total of 35 career starts, so talk has naturally turned to the possibility of acquiring a veteran cornerback. Saleh, however, said that he is committed to working with and developing his young crop of cornerbacks.

"All these young guys are just starving for an opportunity," Saleh said. "And we've got time and we've got a lot of opportunities for them to showcase who they are and what they're capable of. On the coaching side we've got a lot of time to help these young men get better.

"Competition breeds improvement and so there's just going to be a great level of competition in that room and we're excited to see it unfold."

Photos | Best Images of the Jets Cornerbacks

See the Jets CBs Leading Up to the 2021 Season

CB Bless Austin & CB Bryce Hall
1 / 51

CB Bless Austin & CB Bryce Hall

Jason Pinnock & Bless Austin
2 / 51

Jason Pinnock & Bless Austin

Lamar Jackson & Bryce Hall
3 / 51

Lamar Jackson & Bryce Hall

Michael Carter II, Jason Pinnock & Jordyn Peters
4 / 51

Michael Carter II, Jason Pinnock & Jordyn Peters

Bryce Hall & Bless Austin
5 / 51

Bryce Hall & Bless Austin

Bryce Hall & Elijah Campbell
6 / 51

Bryce Hall & Elijah Campbell

Bless Austin
7 / 51

Bless Austin

Bless Austin
8 / 51

Bless Austin

Bless Austin
9 / 51

Bless Austin

Bless Austin
10 / 51

Bless Austin

Bless Austin
11 / 51

Bless Austin

Bless Austin
12 / 51

Bless Austin

Bless Austin
13 / 51

Bless Austin

Corey Ballentine
14 / 51

Corey Ballentine

Corey Ballentine
15 / 51

Corey Ballentine

Elijah Campbell
16 / 51

Elijah Campbell

Elijah Campbell
17 / 51

Elijah Campbell

Michael Carter II
18 / 51

Michael Carter II

Michael Carter II
19 / 51

Michael Carter II

Michael Carter II
20 / 51

Michael Carter II

Michael Carter II
21 / 51

Michael Carter II

Isaiah Dunn
22 / 51

Isaiah Dunn

Isaiah Dunn
23 / 51

Isaiah Dunn

Brandin Echols
24 / 51

Brandin Echols

Brandin Echols
25 / 51

Brandin Echols

Brandin Echols & HC Robert Saleh
26 / 51

Brandin Echols & HC Robert Saleh

Javelin Guidry
27 / 51

Javelin Guidry

Javelin Guidry
28 / 51

Javelin Guidry

Javelin Guidry
29 / 51

Javelin Guidry

Javelin Guidry
30 / 51

Javelin Guidry

Bryce Hall
31 / 51

Bryce Hall

Bryce Hall
32 / 51

Bryce Hall

Bryce Hall
33 / 51

Bryce Hall

Bryce Hall
34 / 51

Bryce Hall

Bryce Hall
35 / 51

Bryce Hall

Justin Hardee
36 / 51

Justin Hardee

Justin Hardee
37 / 51

Justin Hardee

Justin Hardee
38 / 51

Justin Hardee

Justin Hardee
39 / 51

Justin Hardee

Justin Hardee
40 / 51

Justin Hardee

Lamar Jackson
41 / 51

Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson
42 / 51

Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson
43 / 51

Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson & Elijah Campbell
44 / 51

Lamar Jackson & Elijah Campbell

Lamar Jackson
45 / 51

Lamar Jackson

Zane Lewis
46 / 51

Zane Lewis

Zane Lewis
47 / 51

Zane Lewis

Jason Pinnock
48 / 51

Jason Pinnock

Jason Pinnock
49 / 51

Jason Pinnock

Jason Pinnock
50 / 51

Jason Pinnock

Jason Pinnock
51 / 51

Jason Pinnock

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jets Training Camp Preview | A Lot of Horses in the RB Stable

Tevin Coleman, Michael Carter Join Room That Includes La'Mical Perine, Ty Johnson and Josh Adams
news

Jets Training Camp Preview | Very Good D-Line Gets Even Better

Quinnen Williams Welcomes Established Vets Carl Lawson, Sheldon Rankins & Vinny Curry to New 4-3 Base
news

Jets Training Camp Preview | Are the WRs the Most Improved Positional Group?

Corey Davis Ready to Be a WR1; Rookie Elijah Moore a Dynamic Player
news

Jets OL Mekhi Becton Takes Big Strides as Team Wraps 2020 Training Camp 

Rookie Says He Can't Wait to Hit Someone Wearing Another Jersey
news

Jets Practice Report: Training Camp Reaches Its End

Adam Gase: QB Sam Darnold Has Done a Good Job with Whoever Is in There
news

Le'Veon Bell Is 'More Comfortable' and Ready to Go

Running Back, With a Year Under His Belt in the Green & White, Is Fit and Focused
news

There's No Stopping Jets Rookie Safety Ashtyn Davis 

HC Adam Gase Compares His 3rd-Round Draft Choice to the Energizer Bunny
news

Jets Practice Report: Tough Roster Decisions on the Horizon 

QB Sam Darnold Dials Long Distance to Two of Wideouts; WR Denzel Mims and CB Pierre Desir Continue to Progress
news

Denzel Mims Enjoys His First Jets Training Camp Practice

Rookie WR Tests Sore Hamstring, Says 'It Felt Real Good' to Run Live Routes
news

Jets Training Camp Highlights | Sam Darnold Goes Deep to Donte Moncrief, 2 TD-Saving Pass Breakups & More

See Top Plays from Wednesday's Practice at Training Camp
news

Jets C Connor McGovern: 'Every Day We Get a Little Better'

Veteran OL Says QB Sam Darnold Is Playing Like a True Veteran
Advertising