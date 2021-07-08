Jets Training Camp Preview | A Lot of Horses in the RB Stable

Players to Watch

There's a case to be made for all the backs on the roster, but let's start with Coleman and Perine. Coleman played eight games in 2020 and had 23 rushes, 53 yards (1.9 avg) and 0 TDs, all career lows. If he can rebound, he'd project to average 489 yards and 4 TDs while averaging 4.2 yards per carry based on his career numbers.

Perine had one of the best training camps on the team last year, let alone among rookies. He never found a rhythm in the regular season after a pair of ankle injuries, one late in training camp and one in Week 11. He was set to be the primary ballcarrier in the season finale but contracted Covid and wasn't able to play. With a season under his belt, could Perine, who was drafted in the fourth round in 2020, take a sophomore leap?

Johnson is also a player to watch because of his speed and his late-season performance. Johnson broke out against the Raiders with 22 carries, 104 yards and his first career rushing TD. He finished with 254 rushing yards in 2020 and was also serviceable out of the backfield with 16 catches, 99 yards and 1 TD.

Key Questions

Will the Jets have a lead back or use a committee approach? San Francisco, where LaFleur was most recently as its passing-game coordinator, use a stable of backs that included Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. But LaFleur's brother, Matt, the head coach of the Packers, has a lead back in Aaron Jones. Both SF and GB implement the Shanahan system.