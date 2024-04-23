 Skip to main content
Jets and Broncos Swap Picks in Trade That Sends QB Zach Wilson to Denver

Green & White Acquire a 6th-Round Pick (No. 203 Overall)

Apr 23, 2024 at 06:02 PM
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

The Jets have acquired a sixth-round pick (No. 203) from the Broncos in exchange for QB Zach Wilson and a seventh-round selection (No. 256).

Wilson, a BYU product selected No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, played in 34 games (33 starts) over three seasons for the Jets and posted a 12-21 record as starter. He completed 57% of his passes (566-993) for 6,293 yards with 23 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.

Beginning last season as the Jets' backup QB, Wilson (24) was forced into action when QB Aaron Rodgers sustained a torn Achilles just four plays into Week 1 action against the Bills. In relief, Wilson completed 14 of 21 passes for 140 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT in a 22-16 OT win. He started the ensuing nine games including a Week 4 contest against the Chiefs when he had perhaps his finest effort as a pro, hitting on 28 of 39 for 245 yards with 2 TDs and 0 INTs in a 23-30 loss.

But after starting 4-3, the Jets lost three straight games entering their rematch at Buffalo on Nov. 19th. With the offense scuffling, Wilson was replaced by Tim Boyle in the third quarter of a 32-6 defeat.

After three weeks as the team's emergency third QB, Wilson was named starter again in Week 14 and led the Jets to a 30-6 upset victory over the playoff-bound Texans. He earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week, reaching 300 yards passing (301) for the third time in addition to 2 TDs. In Week 15, Wilson sustained a concussion against the Dolphins and did play not again. He finished the season 4-7 as starter and threw for 2,271 yards with 8 TDs and 7 INTs.

"I stand strong on the belief that Zach is going to have a really good career in this league," HC Robert Saleh said after the season. "He has tremendous work ethic — he has gotten a lot better over the course of the last year. He definitely has the arm talent, he just turned 24. He has a positive outlook, and he just needs to continue to focus on his game and find ways to get better and continue to learn about fronts and coverages and how to play the game a little bit faster. I still believe he is going to have a good career."

With the addition of pick No. 203, the Jets will pick twice in the sixth round, starting with their own selection (No. 185). The Jets have made the 203rd pick six times in franchise history, most recently in 2012 when they selected OL Robert Griffin from Baylor.

