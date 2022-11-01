Transactions

Jets Trade DE Jacob Martin to Broncos

Joe Douglas Acquires 2024 4th-Round Pick in Exchange for Veteran D-Lineman, 2024 5th-Round Selection

Nov 01, 2022 at 04:48 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

Jacob Martin Trade - 16x9 w ASAP.com

The Jets have traded DE Jacob Martin and a 2024 5th-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2024 4th-round pick, pending a physical.

Martin (6-2, 242) signed with the Green & White in March after three seasons with the Texans where he started a career-high 14 games in 2021. He registered career-highs in tackles (23), tackles for loss (5), sacks (4), pass defenses (3) and forced fumbles (2) with Houston. This season, Martin has 8 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 4 QB hits and 1 forced fumble in 8 games. Originally selected by the Seahawks in the fourth round in sixth round out of Temple, Martin has 72 tackles, 13 TFL, 15 sacks, 28 QB hits, 4 pass defenses and 7 forced fumbles in 69 career games (15 starts).

This second trade GM Joe Douglas executed prior to the NFL's trade deadline. Douglas acquired former Jaguars RB James Robinson last week.

