Jets to Battle Ravens Without S Jamal Adams, WR Demaryius Thomas

What will the Jets have to show for their short-week short trip to Crabcake City for tonight's game against the Baltimore Ravens? Some more bumps and bruises and a new loss? Or a victory that will rock the NFL?

The Green & White, despite their 22-6 blip at Cincinnati, have continued much hotter in the last month and a half than they did to open the 2019 season, having won four of their last five and coming off an exciting 22-21 comeback win at home over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Tonight they have to find a way to control perhaps the league's hottest team in the Ravens. The Birds have won nine straight and 11 of 13 overall by throwing their top-ranked offense — led by QB Lamar Jackson and RB Mark Ingram — their top-ranked defense —, led by a smothering secondary and big-sacking OLB Matt Judon — and their effective special teams — led by nearly perfect K Justin Tucker — at their foes.

In addition, the Jets have had their troubles with the Ravens, having lost eight of 10 games all-time, all five of their games in Baltimore, and both primetime affairs, at home in 2010 to officially open MetLife Stadium and the next year at M&T Bank Stadium, one of the gems of Baltimore's Inner Harbor.