Inactives

Presented by

Jets to Battle Ravens Without S Jamal Adams, WR Demaryius Thomas

Dec 12, 2019 at 06:50 PM
E_SZ5_1926-inactives-thumb

What will the Jets have to show for their short-week short trip to Crabcake City for tonight's game against the Baltimore Ravens? Some more bumps and bruises and a new loss? Or a victory that will rock the NFL?

The Green & White, despite their 22-6 blip at Cincinnati, have continued much hotter in the last month and a half than they did to open the 2019 season, having won four of their last five and coming off an exciting 22-21 comeback win at home over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Tonight they have to find a way to control perhaps the league's hottest team in the Ravens. The Birds have won nine straight and 11 of 13 overall by throwing their top-ranked offense — led by QB Lamar Jackson and RB Mark Ingram — their top-ranked defense —, led by a smothering secondary and big-sacking OLB Matt Judon — and their effective special teams — led by nearly perfect K Justin Tucker — at their foes.

In addition, the Jets have had their troubles with the Ravens, having lost eight of 10 games all-time, all five of their games in Baltimore, and both primetime affairs, at home in 2010 to officially open MetLife Stadium and the next year at M&T Bank Stadium, one of the gems of Baltimore's Inner Harbor.

But the Jets also have a hot QB in Sam Darnold, who's been the starting pitcher in those four recent wins and won his third career fourth-quarter comeback with K Sam Ficken's help over the Dolphins, the return of RB Le'Veon Bell from a week off due to the flu, one of the NFL's very best run defenses and the Next Man Up philosophy to keep their back seven together and keep tabs on opposing passers.

On the Road: Best Pregame Images | Jets at Ravens

See Top Photos from Pregame Before the Week 15 Matchup in Baltimore

E_SZ4_0986
1 / 59
E_SZ4_0296_1-sam-thumb
2 / 59
E_SZ5_1856
3 / 59
E_SZ5_1926
4 / 59
E_SZ5_1835_1
5 / 59
E_SZ4_0293 2_1
6 / 59
E_SZ5_1801
7 / 59
E_SZ5_1754
8 / 59
E_SZ5_1739
9 / 59
E_SZ5_1821
10 / 59
E_SZ4_0435
11 / 59
E_SZ4_0391
12 / 59
E_SZ4_0423
13 / 59
E_SZ4_0397
14 / 59
E_SZ4_0350
15 / 59
E_SZ4_0366
16 / 59
E_SZ5_1944_1
17 / 59
E_SZ5_1952
18 / 59
E_SZ5_1970
19 / 59
E_SZ4_0439
20 / 59
E_SZ4_0458
21 / 59
E_SZ4_0440
22 / 59
E_SZ4_0481
23 / 59
E_SZ4_0404
24 / 59
E_SZ5_1976
25 / 59
E_SZ5_2015
26 / 59
E_SZ5_2074
27 / 59
E_SZ5_2033
28 / 59
E_SZ5_2047
29 / 59
E_SZ5_2174
30 / 59
E_SZ5_2303
31 / 59
E_SZ5_2195
32 / 59
E_SZ5_2263
33 / 59
E_SZ5_2190
34 / 59
E_SZ5_2049
35 / 59
E_SZ5_2100
36 / 59
E_SZ5_2120
37 / 59
E_SZ5_2150
38 / 59
E_SZ5_2388
39 / 59
E_SZ4_0695
40 / 59
E_SZ5_2370
41 / 59
E_SZ5_2441
42 / 59
E_SZ4_0754
43 / 59
E_SZ5_2489
44 / 59
E_SZ4_0776
45 / 59
E_SZ4_0723
46 / 59
E_SZ4_0802
47 / 59
E_SZ5_2648
48 / 59
E_SZ5_2742
49 / 59
E_SZ5_2657
50 / 59
E_SZ5_2620
51 / 59
E_SZ5_2504
52 / 59
E_SZ4_0830
53 / 59
E_SZ5_2692
54 / 59
E_SZ5_2489
55 / 59
E_SZ4_1003
56 / 59
E_SZ4_0776
57 / 59
E_SZ4_0964
58 / 59
E_SZ4_0968
59 / 59
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Jets still have a long injury list to deal with as S Jamal Adams (ankle), WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring/knee), CB Brian Poole (concussion) and rookie first-round DL Quinnen Williams (neck) among the players deactivated for the game.

The IA list doesn't include TE Ryan Griffin, who, after injuring his ankle early against Miami, was placed on Injured Reserve today, the 17th Jet to go on IR this season. At least the Green & White got one player back from IR with the activation of veteran OL Brent Qvale.

On the Ravens' side, will Lamar Jackson be slowed by a quadriceps injury he sustained in Sunday's win at Buffalo? That would be a plus for the visitors but not something they can count on as Jackson has answered all doubters by rushing and passing his way into odds-on-favorite status as the NFL's regular-season MVP.

The Jets' seven-member inactive list tonight:

  • WR Demaryius Thomas
  • CB Arthur Maulet
  • RB Bilal Powell
  • S Jamal Adams
  • CB Brian Poole
  • T Chuma Edoga
  • DL Quinnen Williams

And the Ravens' inactives:

  • QB Trace McSorley
  • WR Jaleel Scott
  • CB Anthony Averett
  • LB Chris Board
  • DT Justin Ellis
  • G Ben Powers
  • G Ronnie Stanley

The Jets are wearing their white jerseys and green pants for the fourth game this season. They didn't fare well in white/green in Games 3-4, at New England and at Philadelphia, but they rebounded with a strong effort in the 34-17 win at Washington four weeks ago.

John Hussey is the referee for his fourth Jets game since 2015. His first two games were the 2015 victories at the Colts and the Giants, while he also presided at the 2017 opening-day loss at Buffalo.

Related Content

news

Zach Wilson on Jets at Bills: 'Best Thing We Can Do Is Finish Strong'

Carter, Coleman, Crowder, Kroft Active for Green & White Offense Today; Quinnen Williams Back for D

news

Tom Brady's Back at MetLife—with Bucs—to Battle Jets & Zach Wilson

GOAT and Tampa Bay Challenge Green & White & Their Young QB but Both Teams Are Missing Key Personnel

news

Rookie QBs Joined by Reserve/COVID as Major Jets-Jaguars Storylines

It's Zach Wilson vs. Trevor Lawrence; Out: Quinnen Williams for Jets, Myles Jack for Jags, Others

news

These Jets Seek to Be Difference Makers in Annual Trip to Miami

Get a Number of Injured Players Back to play Dolphins; George Fant, Ty Johnson, Shaq Lawson Inactive

news

Injuries Impact Jets' & Saints' Rosters for Week 14 Game at MetLife Stadium

Zach Wilson Takes on Taysom Hill at QB in Battle for Both Teams to Show December Progress

news

Zach Wilson, Philly QB Situation in the Spotlight for Today's Jets-Eagles Game

Green & White Signal-Caller Shooting for Quick Start, 2nd Straight Win; Philly's Jalen Hurts (Ankle) Inactive

news

Zach Wilson's Back to Lead Jets Offense in Key Matchup at Houston

Rookie QB, Out 4 Games with Knee Injury, Will Seek to Connect with Elijah Moore; WR Corey Davis Is Inactive

news

Jets, Joe Flacco at QB, Set for Test of Wills with Their Old Foes from Miami

Green & White Offense Needs to Beat the Blitz While Defense Seeks to Rebound vs. Tagovailoa & the Dolphins' O

news

Jets Kick Off '2nd Half' of Their Season with Tough Home Test vs. the Bills

Mike White Starts Again at QB for Zach Wilson and Gets to Work for the First Time with No. 1 WR Corey Davis

news

Mike White, C.J. Mosley & Jets Try for 2 Wins in a Row, This Time in Primetime

WR Corey Davis Is Inactive but Otherwise These Jets Are Ready to Do Battle with the Colts in Indianapolis

news

On Halloween, Jets Seek a Sweet Rebound at MetLife vs. Bengals

QB Mike White to Make 1st Pro Start for Injured Zach Wilson; C.J. Mosley, Jarrad Davis Ready to Team Up at LB

news

Jets Come Out of Bye Week for Return Engagement vs. Patriots

Marcus Maye Active, C.J. Mosley Inactive for Game, Which Features Rematch of QBs Zach Wilson, Mac Jones

Advertising