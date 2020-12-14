Jets Team Up With United Way Of Northern New Jersey and NRG to Remodel Weight Room at Morristown High School

This past week, the New York Jets unveiled a remodeled, state-of-the-art weight room at Morristown High School as part of the 22nd annual Hometown Huddle day of service. The $75,000 makeover, including new equipment, flooring and wall graphics, was made possible through a collaboration between United Way of Northern New Jersey, the New York Jets and NRG.

"The Morris School District would like to thank the NY JETS, NRG, and the United Way of New Jersey for what you have done for our High School and our community," said Smitty Horton, Morristown Director of Athletics. "The new weight room is phenomenal and beyond anything we could have imagined just a few months back. I can't wait to see the student's reactions when they walk in there for the first time."

"The New York Jets are so proud to continue our annual tradition of the Hometown Huddle with United Way of Northern New Jersey and NRG, especially considering the pandemic this year," said Jesse Linder, Jets VP of Community Relations. "We are excited for Morristown High School and their student-athletes to have access to an updated weight room and fitness center."